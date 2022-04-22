Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson Debate Who Will Claim the Captain America Mantle

✖

The Marvel Universe has two men defending freedom as Captain America– Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson. Both men have shouldered that burden individually, but now they will share that duty in Captain America: Symbol of Truth starring Sam Wilson, and Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty starring Steve Rogers. Before both those series get going, Marvel published Captain America #0 to help set the stage for the next great era of the franchise. The one-shot also explains how the two heroes decide how they will share the mantle of Captain America, all while battling the evil bio-fanatic Arnim Zola.

WARNING: Spoilers for Captain America #0 follow.

Sam and Steve team up against Zola, who is firing a rocket from the heart of New York City destined to evolve humans into Zolasauruses. As they both fight Zola's drones, the villain tries to appeal to their insecurities. For Steve Rogers, it's being a "man out of time" and the fear of being left behind as the world and its views evolve. For Sam Wilson, it's putting on the red-white-and-blue superhero suit while a large part of the population will never back a Black man as Captain America. Sam also has to contend with living in Steve Rogers' large shadow and all the comparisons that come with it.

Alone they may not have been able to defeat Arnim Zola. But together, Sam and Steve are enough to win the day. While making their escape from the exploding rocket, Sam proposes an awkward question regarding their Captain America names. "You gonna be 'Astonishing Captain America' or is that gonna be me?" he jokes while flying himself and Steve out of the rocket. Next, he offers up "Uncanny Captain America," thinking it suits Steve better. Another adjective tossed out is "Spectacular." After surfing a shield and splashing down outside of Liberty Island, the heroes agree that they both should be Captain America, no adjectives necessary.

Their stories will continue in Captain America: Symbol of Truth #1, releasing in May, followed by Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #1 in June. Sam will be joined by Joaquin Torres, the new Falcon, while Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier backs up Steve. ComicBook.com has an exclusive look at the covers and solicits for each title's July offerings, which include trips to Doctor Doom's Latveria and Madripoor.

Captain America: Symbol of Truth #3 sends Sam on the hunt for Vibranium smugglers, putting him in direct conflict with Doctor Doom. Joaquín, who has taken on the role of Falcon, uncovers a dangerous secret in his own hometown. Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #2 finds Steve in Germany tracking coded breadcrumbs, while Buck Barnes' investigation takes him to Madripoor as the solicit wonders if they're both in over their heads.

