Former ‘Daredevil’ Showrunner Steven S. DeKnight Signs Multi-Year Deal With Netflix

The first season of Daredevil is widely regarded as one of the best efforts Marvel Television has made to date and now the mastermind behind the production has found his home at Netflix.

Steven DeKnight — the showrunner and an executive producer behind season one of Marvel’s Daredevil — has expanded his partnership with Netflix, inking a multi-year overall deal with the Internet streaming platform.

According to Deadline, the deal includes both television shows and feature-length films.

“Steven S. DeKnight is a multifaceted writer, director, producer and showrunner whose daring visions have gripped audiences for years,” said Cindy Holland, VP, Original Content, Netflix in a statement to Deadline.

“From Buffy the Vampire Slayer, which become a global cult sensation, to his historical gladiator epic Spartacus, and his unforgettable work on season one of Marvel’s Daredevil, Steven’s bold, visceral storytelling has left its mark. We look forward to teaming with him on future original series and other projects for our members around the world.”

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum recently expanded his chops into the film industry, recently writing and directing Pacific Rim: Uprising. Uprising wasn’t received as well as Daredevil, receiving mixed reviews from most critics. The movie grossed just over $290 million at the box office and finished with a 43% rating on the review-aggregating site Rotten Tomatoes.

“Collaborating with Netflix on the first season of Daredevil was one of the most satisfying creative endeavors of my career,” DeKnight said.

“The level of trust they place in their creatives is matched only by their unflagging support and enthusiasm for storytelling. I couldn’t ask for a better home for myself or DeKnight Productions.”

The New Jersey native originally got his start with Smallville, which aired on The WB on the time. He then moved on to Buffy and Angel before serving as a consulting producer on Joss Whedon’s Dollhouse.

DeKnight then took over Daredevil showrunner duties from Drew Goddard, who was reportedly busy helping Sony develop a movie featuring the Sinister Six, members of Spider-Man’s rogue’s gallery of villains.

What do you think, ol’ hornhead fans? Were you a fan of DeKnight’s Daredevil? Let us know in the comments below!

As for Daredevil, the third season recently wrapped production and is expected to debut yet this year. Other Marvel projects on Netflix’s slate include the second season of Luke Cage, which debuts this week, seasons two of Iron Fist and The Punisher, both of which have recently wrapped filming. A third season of Jessica Jones is reportedly gearing up to enter production soon.