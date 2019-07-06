Stranger Things Season 3 Finale Is Drawing Comparisons to Avengers: Endgame

The third season of Stranger Things arrived on Netflix just a couple of days ago and a ton of fans around the globe have already finished their eight-episode binges. Some even stayed up through Wednesday night to make sure they could see the new season as soon as possible. Now that folks are wrapping up the Season 3 finale, they’re taking to Twitter to share their emotions, of which there are many. Not only are Stranger Things fans saying that the ending of the season has them upset, but they’re even comparing it to the gut-wrenching final minutes of Avengers: Endgame.

WARNING: Spoilers for Stranger Things Season 3 and Avengers: Endgame below! Continue reading at your own risk…

As most people know by now, Tony Stark sacrifices himself in the last act of Avengers: Endgame, using the gauntlet at the expense of his own life, in order to rid the universe of Thanos once and for all. This sequence had every Marvel fan in tears, especially when a hologram of the late Iron Man told his young daughter, “I love you 3,000.”

Well, the same vibes have returned in Stranger Things Season 3. Fan-favorite character and father of Hawkins, Chief Jim Hopper seemingly lost his life at the very end of the season, fighting off the Russians to give Joyce a chance to blow the gate to the Upside Down. After a three month time jump, Joyce gives Eleven a letter that Hopper had written to her at the beginning of the season when he was attempting to understand her relationship with Mike. Hopper’s letter, much like Tony’s hologram, is utterly heartbreaking, and his final line has every fan in tears.

“Keep the door open three inches for your dear old dad.”

The parallels between the two deaths are eerily similar, and those who watched both aren’t handling it all too well.

WHAT WAS THAT???

So I just finished watching Stranger Things 3 and I swear to God it’s like watching Endgame all over again I mean what the hell was that??????? pic.twitter.com/7Cdd6fZ5Mb — ᴹᴬᴿᴵᴱᴸᴸᴱ (@hmmmarielle) July 5, 2019

Hurting Me

Stranger things Avengers

season three Endgame

🤝

Hurting me — Áine (@llewellynaine) July 5, 2019

Endgame Level Depression

i’m so fucking sad after stranger things this is like endgame level depression — oliwia SAW FFH//FFH & ST SPOILERS!!!!!!!!! (@odetobreathin) July 4, 2019

Tears at 6 AM

Bro, tell me why I just stayed up 24 hours just to watch stranger things only for me to cry at 6 am. First Avengers: Endgame and now Stranger Things 3. I can not emotionally handle this type of stuff. — Dominick McAuliffe (@DominickMCA) July 5, 2019

Rule of Threes

avengers endgame; three thousand.

stranger things 3: three inches. — Lance Vincent 💉 (@LncVnct) July 5, 2019

I Hate 3.

“I love you 3000”

“Keep the door open 3 inches”



Thanks 2019, I officially hate the number 3. #StrangerThings #endgame — Drieli Freitas (@Drieli_Freitass) July 5, 2019

Endgame All Over Again

Don’t Want to Talk About it

Funny how I said to myself that I was gonna rewatch stranger things and endgame when I finish them but now I don’t even want to talk about it pic.twitter.com/bBXqJpceFB — isa/saw ffh! (@njhollandayaa) July 5, 2019

I’m Hurt

The final episode of Stranger Things season 3 is literally Avengers: Endgame in an episode… I’m hurt. — Cara Howie (@carahowie5) July 4, 2019

WRECKED