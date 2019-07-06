Marvel

Stranger Things Season 3 Finale Is Drawing Comparisons to Avengers: Endgame

The third season of Stranger Things arrived on Netflix just a couple of days ago and a ton of fans around the globe have already finished their eight-episode binges. Some even stayed up through Wednesday night to make sure they could see the new season as soon as possible. Now that folks are wrapping up the Season 3 finale, they’re taking to Twitter to share their emotions, of which there are many. Not only are Stranger Things fans saying that the ending of the season has them upset, but they’re even comparing it to the gut-wrenching final minutes of Avengers: Endgame.

WARNING: Spoilers for Stranger Things Season 3 and Avengers: Endgame below! Continue reading at your own risk…

As most people know by now, Tony Stark sacrifices himself in the last act of Avengers: Endgame, using the gauntlet at the expense of his own life, in order to rid the universe of Thanos once and for all. This sequence had every Marvel fan in tears, especially when a hologram of the late Iron Man told his young daughter, “I love you 3,000.”

Well, the same vibes have returned in Stranger Things Season 3. Fan-favorite character and father of Hawkins, Chief Jim Hopper seemingly lost his life at the very end of the season, fighting off the Russians to give Joyce a chance to blow the gate to the Upside Down. After a three month time jump, Joyce gives Eleven a letter that Hopper had written to her at the beginning of the season when he was attempting to understand her relationship with Mike. Hopper’s letter, much like Tony’s hologram, is utterly heartbreaking, and his final line has every fan in tears.

“Keep the door open three inches for your dear old dad.”

The parallels between the two deaths are eerily similar, and those who watched both aren’t handling it all too well.

