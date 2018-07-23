Marvel

Marvel Fans Call For ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Director Taika Waititi to Replace James Gunn on ‘Guardians Vol. 3’

By

Earlier in the day, Disney released a statement saying that they had severed their relationship with director James Gunn, the architect behind Marvel Studios’ popular Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.

In the time since then, the internet has grown quite divisive on the issue. No matter how argumentative Twitter is, it seems that there is one constant — hire director Taika Waititi to helm Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3.

The fan-favorite exceeded all expectations with his take on the Thor franchise by making Thor: Ragnarok a well-received movie and more importantly, laugh out loud funny. It’s no secret he’d do wonders with the Guardians cast members we’ve come to know and love.

Here’s what the internet thinks about a potential Guardians flick directed by Waititi.

You’re doing it wrong!

At the surface level, a lot of tweeters simply think that Disney is doing it wrong if they choose to go a direction other than Taika.

Better than the original

For some people, they think a Waititi-led Guardians flick would be better than the two we’ve received already.

Don’t hold back!

Space visuals + effortless humour = success, according to @harleivy.

Taika the Savior

All praise be to Taika.

The team-up we didn’t know we needed

“Hey min, you’re a tree? I’m a rock. Nice to meet ya!” There’s another rock, paper, scissors joke to be had should Korg and Groot team up.

Just chillin’

Others are just hanging out, waiting for the news to come across the wire.

It’s my Taika and I need it now!

Why wait? Make Taika happen, according to @traceyfanclub.

