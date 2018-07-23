Marvel Fans Call For ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Director Taika Waititi to Replace James Gunn on ‘Guardians Vol. 3’

Earlier in the day, Disney released a statement saying that they had severed their relationship with director James Gunn, the architect behind Marvel Studios’ popular Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.

In the time since then, the internet has grown quite divisive on the issue. No matter how argumentative Twitter is, it seems that there is one constant — hire director Taika Waititi to helm Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3.

The fan-favorite exceeded all expectations with his take on the Thor franchise by making Thor: Ragnarok a well-received movie and more importantly, laugh out loud funny. It’s no secret he’d do wonders with the Guardians cast members we’ve come to know and love.

Here’s what the internet thinks about a potential Guardians flick directed by Waititi.

You’re doing it wrong!

At the surface level, a lot of tweeters simply think that Disney is doing it wrong if they choose to go a direction other than Taika.

If Disney doesn’t tap Taika Waititi to direct Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 then they’re doing this whole thing wrong. — Alissa Petsche (@AlissaPetsche) July 21, 2018

Better than the original

For some people, they think a Waititi-led Guardians flick would be better than the two we’ve received already.

After the James Gunn fallout, I nominate Taika Waititi for Guardians of the Galaxy 3. It would be the best Guardians movie yet. — Anthony Bonetti (@abonetti007) July 21, 2018

Don’t hold back!

Space visuals + effortless humour = success, according to @harleivy.

let taika waititi direct guardians of the galaxy 3 you cowards the space visuals + effortless humour he came thru with in thor: ragnarok would add up to a better gotg movie than james gunn could ever DREAM of making — gabi (@harleivy) July 20, 2018

Taika the Savior

All praise be to Taika.

taika waititi there’s still time for you to take over guardians of the galaxy please save us — joana (@sebstqns) July 20, 2018

The team-up we didn’t know we needed

“Hey min, you’re a tree? I’m a rock. Nice to meet ya!” There’s another rock, paper, scissors joke to be had should Korg and Groot team up.

Give Guardians of the Galaxy to Taika Waititi so I can get the Korg & Groot team up that I didn’t know I wanted until just now. — John Owning (@JohnOwning) July 21, 2018

Just chillin’

Others are just hanging out, waiting for the news to come across the wire.

Me waiting for Marvel to tap Taika Waititi for Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 even tho i know they won’t pic.twitter.com/ymKYFxvuqh — Brooklyn (@BNRondo) July 20, 2018

It’s my Taika and I need it now!

Why wait? Make Taika happen, according to @traceyfanclub.