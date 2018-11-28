‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Director Taika Waititi Reveals Inspiration Behind Korg

Korg is one of the most surprising breakout stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and now Taika Waititi — the motion capture actor behind the walking pile of rocks — has revealed his inspiration for the character’s goofy accent. Speaking with All 4’s The Last Leg, Waititi admitted he drew inspiration on the voice from some of the bouncers he’s bumped into around New Zealand.

“In New Zealand we have a lot of giant, hulking bouncers and that’s their accent, dudes with very delicate souls,” Waititi refelcted. “It’s very intimidating when you try to get into a nightclub…and it’s hard to decide what to do in that situation. Do you pick a fight with them because the voice betrays who they are. They end up breaking a lot of legs.”

The Last Leg host Adam Hills then went on to ask what Korg’s platform would be if the character ever decided to run for public office in New Zealand.

“He’s a pro-rock guy,” Waititi joked before switching over to Korg’s accent. “‘First and foremost, Adam, the thing we need to do first and stamp out all the paper and be a bit more lenient on the scissor immigration because they post no threat to us.”

Korg’s silver screen introduction came in Thor: Ragnarok, a movie that also served as Waititi’s directorial debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Although the character didn’t appear on the Asgardian ship in Avengers: Infinity War, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige says the studio still has plans for the Kronan and his slug-like friend Miek.

“We have plans for Korg and Miek,” said Feige in a conversation with Fandango. “When and where we’ll have to wait and see, but we, like the audience now that they’ve seen them, can’t get enough.”

Expanding off the idea, Waititi himself said that the duo could possible star in the return of Marvel One-Shots that previously helped beef up the MCU mythos.

“We were talking about doing a little spin-off,” said Waititi. “Like one of these One-Shot short films with Korg and Miek… like [them] just going shopping and things.”

Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019.