Taika Waititi Teases Men In Black: International as Thor 4

Men in Black: International hit theaters eveywhere today, and the new film features a couple of actors from another alien-infused romp: Thor: Ragnarok. The Marvel Cinematic Universe film starred Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson, who are reuniting for the Men in Black reboot. The re-team up between the actors has been a noteworthy topic amongst many, including the Thor: Ragnarok director, Taika Waititi. The creative recently took to Twitter to joke that the new Men in Black film is secretly just Thor 4.

“Looking forward to Thor 4 opening this weekend!,” Waititi joked.

As you can see, the director shared a video of Thompson and Hemsworth playing a guessing game. Hemsworth was acting out Captain Jack Sparrow, and Thompson instantly guessed he was being Waititi, which caused both actors to burst out laughing.

Many people commented on Waititi’s post, clearly loving the joke (and rooting for a real Thor 4).

“WE DEMAND THOR 4,” @oofgroot replied.

“Can you stop because you actually got my hopes up,” @tatezietz added.

“STOP PLAYING WITH OUR FEELINGS TAIKA,” @quantumdowney wrote.

While there is currently no official word on a fourth Thor film, many are hoping that Hemsworth will reprise his role as the God of Thunder in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. In the meantime, you can still catch him on the big screen in Avengers: Endgame.

Waititi also has plenty of other projects in the works. What We Do in the Shadows, the television show based on Waititi’s film of the same name, was just renewed for a second season. The creator is also working on his next feature film, Jojo Rabbit. In addition to writing and directing, Waititi is also portraying Hitler in the film. While it’s unclear if the director will helm another Marvel movie, he is not yet done with the Disney properties. He already directed an episode of Disney+’s upcoming Star Wars series, The Mandalorian.

Avengers: Endgame and Men in Black: International are now playing in theaters everywhere, and Thor: Ragnarok is currently available to stream on Netflix. Other Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Captain Marvel, which is now available on DVD and Blu-ray, and Spider-Man: Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 2nd.