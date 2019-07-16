Taika Waititi Signs on to Write and Direct Thor 4

In November 2017, Marvel Studios gave Chris Hemsworth’s Thor a completely new look, vibe, and style, with the action comedy Thor: Ragnarok. The fun-loving adventure was a major departure from the first two Thor solo films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and fans absolutely loved the changes. A large part of the success of the film was due to writer/director Taika Waititi, who gave everyone hope that the Thor franchise could continue past Avengers: Endgame. Well, now that future is a little more set in stone. Taika Waititi is back for another Thor.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Waititi has signed on to write and direct Thor 4 for Marvel Studios. No release date has been announced at this time.

While this is certainly good news for Marvel fans, as Thor: Ragnarok became an instant favorite amongst the MCU faithful, it does come at the expense of another major project that Waititi was involved in. The filmmaker was attached to direct the live-action adaptation of the beloved anime Akira, which was set to hit theaters in 2021. However, there were reportedly scheduling conflicts between Akira and the proposed Thor 4, along with some script issues with the former, causing Waititi to shift back to another Marvel Studios film. That said, the hope is that Waititi will return to Akira once he’s finished with Thor.

If the production timelines were overlapping, and Akira was hitting theaters in 2021, that could mean that a fourth Thor film might be on the way in the next couple of years. Given the immense popularity of Hemsworth and the supporting characters, that wouldn’t come as much of a surprise.

At this time, Hemsworth is expected to reprise the role of Thor for the new film, making him the first character in the MCU to have four solo movies.

With Marvel Studios set for a massive panel in Hall H on Saturday night at San Diego Comic-Con this weekend, expect some officially news to come from Kevin Feige & Company.

Are you excited for Taika Waititi’s return to Marvel Studios? Let us know in the comments!