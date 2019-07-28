Taron Egerton Is the New Wolverine in Latest BossLogic Art

Ever since Hugh Jackman took his bow in Logan and the X-Men franchise was taken over by Marvel Studios, fans have had many questions about what the future holds for the Best There Is at What He Does. And while it’s a tall order to take on the character that Jackman made his own, many fans have campaigned to see actor Taron Egerton become the next Wolverine.

So, of course, it’s areas of fan casting where artist BossLogic tends to excel — that means he had to give Egerton the digital makeover required of making him the next Wolverine! Check it out in the image below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While fans might want to see Egerton looking like this in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the actor has made it clear that it’s just a rumor. While he hasn’t signed any contracts to play the next Wolverine, Egerton did admit that he wouldn’t be opposed to joining the MCU.

“That one I think is just a rumor. As far as I’m aware it’s unfounded. I don’t know if I’m quite grisly enough,” Egerton explained during an interview with Heart Breakfast. “I mean if the people at Marvel think I am, then great, let’s go. But I think there are probably better candidates. But I would love to be involved with that world somewhere.”

It’s not clear just what Marvel Studios has planned for the X-Men, though producer Kevin Feige did tease the property is in development for future projects. They will miss out on Phase 4, however, and will not be seen at least until the year 2022.

This is for the best according to Avengers: Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. They revealed that the Silver Surfer should be the first Fox character Marvel tackles during an interview with Collider.

“[Silver Surfer] would be my first blush,” McFeely said, “because I think X-Men should rest a second. I could be wrong, but I think they should rest. But Surfer could use a really good standalone.”

Some fans still clamor for Jackman to return to the fold, and while the actor admitted that the prospect of teaming up with major Marvel Studios heroes is appeasing, he is done playing the character that made him a superstar in Hollywood.

“…Everytime I saw an Avengers movie I could just see Wolverine in the middle of all of them like punching them all on the head,” Jackman said to Collider in a previous interview. “But it was like, ‘Oh well, that’s not gonna happen,’ and it was interesting just when I first saw that headline [of Disney purchasing Fox] — it was just the possibility of it and who knows what’s gonna happen, obviously — I was like, ‘Hang on!’ But I think, unfortunately, the ship has sailed for me, but for someone else I would like to see Wolverine in there.”

Hopefully Marvel reveals their plans for the X-Men and Wolverine in the near future.