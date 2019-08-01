Kingsman Star Taron Egerton Would Love to Join the MCU But Shoots Down Wolverine Rumors

Taron Egerton says he’s ready to join the Marvel Universe, but maybe not as Wolverine pic.twitter.com/XLVrt42nzA — Variety (@Variety) August 1, 2019

Hugh Jackman debuted as Wolverine in 2000’s X-Men and went on to become the defining performer for the character. Much like the comic book iteration of the character, Wolverine would go on to become a staple of multiple X-Men films, in addition to his own spinoffs, making him one of the most popular Marvel characters. With Jackman having officially retired from the role and with Marvel Studios acquiring the rights to the character, fans are speculating about who could become the mutant. Kingsman star Taron Egerton has earned the support of fans in recent weeks and, while the actor enjoys the support, doesn’t think he’d be the right one for the role.

“I love Marvel and I love the movies, and I’d love the excuse to get in shape,” Egerton shared with Variety when asked about the fan support. “I’d love to be apart of it. Whether [Wolverine’s] realistic or not, I don’t know, but I’d love to be apart of one.”

A defining trait of the character is his sideburns and, when asked if he could grow the facial hair, Egerton joked, “Not as well as Hugh.”

This is only the actor’s most recent dismissal of the rumors about becoming Wolverine, having previously revealed to Heart Breakfast that he didn’t feel he had the necessary edge required for the role.

“That one I think is just a rumor. As far as I’m aware it’s unfounded. I don’t know if I’m quite grisly enough,” Egerton confessed. “I mean if the people at Marvel think I am, then great, let’s go. But I think there are probably better candidates. But I would love to be involved with that world somewhere.”

Jackman played Wolverine nine times over the course of 17 years, making an indelible mark on fans and their image of the character. With the X-Men set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe at some point in the future, it has been difficult to imagine who could compare to Jackman’s accomplishments, though longtime X-Men filmmaker Simon Kinberg has ideas for a worthy successor.

“It’s a very hard question to answer, because there are only a few actors in the history of comic book movies who are so indelibly connected to their character, that it’s hard to imagine anyone else playing the role,” Kinberg explained to GamesRadar. “I can’t imagine anybody but Hugh Jackman playing it… but if I think about actors who are just really interesting, and that I’d love to work with, Tom Hardy comes to mind; Richard Madden I think is a great actor.”

