Tenoch Huerta Teases What Fans Can Expect From Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Namor will make his live-action Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the upcoming sequel to Black Panther, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Played by Tenoch Huerta, fans got their first look at the iconic Marvel Comics character in the first trailer for the film during San Diego Comic-Con earlier this year and while the trailer revealed a take on Namor that is a bit different than his comic book appearance, according to Huerta, fans can expect the character to be a lot like they'd expect: a king willing to push the limits to protect his people.

In an interview at D23 Expo this weekend shared on the official Marvel Instagram, Huerta teased what fans could expect from the Submariner and the lengths he will go to for his people, promising a character that is exactly what fans expect of Namor.

"My character is Namor and it's what the people can expect from Namor," Huerta said. "He's all the time protecting his people. He's taking care of them and he's capable to do whatever he has to do to protect them. If he has to go beyond the limits, he's going to do it."

While it sounds like the MCU's take on Namor will be very much in keeping with the character's personality from comics, fans can expect to see some changes in both his appearance and his origin. The trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever revealed a take on Namor that is inspired by Aztec culture and myth, marking a huge moment of diverse representation in the MCU. Huerta has previously said that representation is something that's not lost on him.

"It's an honor," Huerta said at Marvel Studios' Hall H presentation. "I come from the hood, and thanks to inclusion, I am here. I wouldn't be here without inclusion. A lot of kids are there in their hood looking at us, dreaming to be here, and they're gonna make it."

"In Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livanalli."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrives in theaters on November 11th.