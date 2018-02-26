‘Thor: Ragnarok’s Tessa Thompson Reveals the MCU Characters She Wants Valkyrie to Team up With

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are eager to see which characters team up in upcoming movies, with a wide array of possibilities available after Avengers 4. And it looks like one of the franchise’s stars, Thor: Ragnarok‘s Tessa Thompson, already has a few partnerships in mind.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Thompson was asked which other MCU characters she’d most like to see her character, Valkyrie, fight alongside in future installments. As she revealed, Black Panther‘s Okoye (Danai Gurira) is at the top of her list.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I mean, Okoye is pretty cool.” Thompson explained. “I mean, I bow down to her! Valkyrie would just be like ‘Sis! My long lost sis!’ Just because she’s like, you know, the leader of the Valkyrie of Wakanda. So that would be exciting.”

In addition, Thompson would like to see Valkyrie cross paths with one of the most established female characters in the MCU – Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow.

“Obviously, it’d be so cool to team up with Black Widow, as Scarlett Johansson is sort of OG superhero.” Thompson added. “Both [Okoye and Black Widow]. Or just the three of us over lunch.”

The possibility of a sort of all-female team-up movie has been exciting Marvel fans for a few months now, after Thompson revealed that she suggested the idea to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige. While there’s no telling exactly when that movie will happen, Thompson says that she’s excited to see what sort of dynamics end up forming between her and the other characters of the MCU.

“I think it’d be fun to see her on Earth.” Thompson explained. “I think it would be fun to see her in more unexpected team-ups, because she has such a sort of brash, particular personality. It’d be funny to see her in the MCU, seeing who she gets along with, who she maybe doesn’t get along with. I think the possibilities are wide open.”

Which characters do you most want to see Valkyrie team up with? Sound off in the comments below.