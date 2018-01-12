New Look At Mysterious ‘Avengers 4’ Thanos Cake Reveals A New Arm

A new photo of the Avengers 4 celebratory wrap cake has revealed another one of the arms hoisting the Mad Titan atop the cake.

The brown arm, featured on the left side of the cake as framed in the photo below, belongs to an unknown character likely set to appear in the upcoming film. On the right side, Black Widow, Captain America, and either Black Panther or an Outrider seem to be holding the cake together. The arm on the left, however, remains unidentified.

Check out the photo from Jimmy Rich, assistant to Robert Downey Jr, below!

It’s possible the arm belongs to Black Dwarf, a member of Thanos‘ Black Order revealed at the D23 Expo. The character was absent from the Avengers: Infinity War trailer, so his full on-screen appearance has yet to be revealed.

Along the bottom of the cake is a lining with symbols for the key members of the Avengers: Hulk, Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, and Black Widow. As for Thanos, the safe bet is he won’t be reigning over any Avengers, planets, or even a cake by the time the fourth Avengers movie comes to a close, though he will certainly push them further than any villain has.

The third Avengers movie has been dubbed the most anticipated film of 2018. 10 years in the making, the film will pull characters from every corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe together for a cosmic feud with the villain who first appeared in the post-credits scene of 2012’s The Avengers. Kicking off in 2008 with Iron Man, the universe will have expanded to 18 movies by the time Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters in May. Joining the Avengers for the first time will be Guardians of the Galaxy characters Star-Lord, Rocket, Groot, Gamora, Drax, and Mantis. For a complete breakdown of what to expect in the upcoming film, check out ComicBook.com’s Shot by Shot breakdown of the Avengers: Infinity War trailer in the video at the top of the page.

Avengers: Infinity War opens in theaters on May 4, 2018. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Black Panther on February 16, 2018, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.