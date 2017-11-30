Marvel Fans Are Concerned Over Thanos’ Changing Colors

Avengers: Infinity War finally brings Thanos The Mad Titan center stage, requiring Marvel Studios and actor Josh Brolin to put more effort than ever into creating the villain’s look, voice and presence onscreen. However, Marvel fans are fairly pointing out that there’s been something of a consistency issue, when it comes to Thanos’ evolution as a live-action character:

Would you please stop changing his color!

He is Thanos, not a chameleon. pic.twitter.com/FE6Jk6AuQ6 — IBatman (@BotmunTweets) November 30, 2017

The villain has clearly undergone a drastic color tone alteration since first appearing in The Avengers post-credits scene. The other big change is that, for some reason, Thanos ditches his helmet when he finally decides to step on the battlefield in Infinity War.

Both issues have already inspired a whole slew of Internet memes and jokes, but at the very least, Brolin looks and sounds like he will be a compelling antagonist – one who is more layered and interesting than most MCU villains.

