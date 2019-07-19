Thanos Creator Doesn’t Believe He Won’t Appear Again in Marvel Movies

Over the last decade, every film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe built up toward the threat of the Mad Titan Thanos. His quest to assemble all of the Infinity Stones lead up to the two-part events of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, where Thanos devastated the entire universe before ultimately dying — twice.

The film ended with Iron Man sacrificing himself in order to take out Thanos’ armies as well as the Mad Titan himself. And though he ended up turning into dust, Thanos creator Jim Starlin said at San Diego Comic-Con that he doesn’t believe this is the last we’ve seen of the Marvel villain.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“You know, they’ve made so much money off him, I can’t believe they’re not gonna do it again,” Starlin explained in an interview with Pop Corn Talk, “And I know Josh Brolin, who originally said he was a one-off, has since then he’d like to do more…They bring the Warlock into it and that leads to the Magus, and Thanos is part of the Magus Warlock story, so it’s a possibility that we’ll see him that way…I’m mentioning it now so it will put a bug in somebody’s ear up there at the studio.”

Starlin might be referring to the Marvel Comics version of Infinity War, in which Adam Warlock and the Magus lead their own alliances in a bid to take control of the Infinity Stones. But with Warlock yet to debut and Thanos dead, that comic storyline would have to take on a very different form — and a different name — if it were to play a part in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

And while Thanos might be dead, it doesn’t sound like Brolin himself is done with Marvel Studios. Now that Disney’s takeover of Fox is complete, they will continue the Deadpool franchise with Ryan Reynolds in the titular role.

Brolin recently spoke out about returning to Marvel as Cable, reprising his role from Deadpool 2, but that he’s unsure of where he stands with Disney.

“Wait, Disney bought Fox?!” Brolin replied as a joke. “I don’t know what’s going to happen. I’m actually, I’ve been calling them, like, ‘What’s the deal with Cable, man?’ Seriously, 100 percent serious. They’re figuring it out. It’s a big world now, it just got much, much bigger. So who knows.”

There’s no word yet on when Thanos or Cable will show up next in a Marvel Studios movie.