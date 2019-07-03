Marvel Fans Are Still Blaming Thanos For Facebook And Instagram’s Recent Outages

Facebook and Instagram are having some trouble today. Many users report having problems access the social media networks.

Marvel fans never miss an opportunity to reference Thanos‘s snap event in Avengers: Infinity War so, of course, many have taken to Twitter to blame the outages on the Mad Titan.

We’ve collected some of the best reactions from Marvel fans on social media. Keep reading to see all of the ways they’ve invoked Thanos’s name.

Thanos returned in Avengers: Endgame. The film was re-released over the weekend but still failed to catch Avatar to become the highest-grossing film ever. It remains the second-highest domestic and second-highest worldwide.

A virus named “Thanos” has entered the Facebook software and snapped half of all 3 Application features!!

Someone plz bring the Rat now🐀#instagramDown#FacebookDown#WhatsAppDown#ZuckerbergDown — Doodh Ka Jala (@DoodhJala) July 3, 2019

Thanos snapped Facebook and Instagram so twitter and Snapchat are the only thing left lmao — parlay (@MindOfLB) July 3, 2019

Thanos be snappin rn bc facebook’s also not cooperating tf — Bianxiee (@bianxiee_arts) July 3, 2019

facebook is playing thanos — 💔 (@cipikk) July 3, 2019

Nobody:



Thanos once a month: I’m taking down instagram, facebook, and whatsapp *snap* *evil laugh* go on, head to twitter my slaves! Start the #instagramdown trend! *more evil laughter* — Miss.K (@Superstar_Candy) July 3, 2019

Facebook and Instragram down, but only on some accounts I follow. I can still upload, too. Hmm, Thanos? pic.twitter.com/9ObZzycGc6 — Irene C. Perez (@ireneandreap) July 3, 2019

Yo wtf Did Thanos Snap Instagram Facebook WhatsApp and Discord? — Karam Loves Wine 🍻🍷 (@KaramTalks) July 3, 2019

Looks like Thanos accidentally snapped the like button #Facebook — A. Rushdy (@dintricatemind) July 3, 2019

