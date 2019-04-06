Thanos Thwarts Ant-Man’s Plan in Hilarious ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Parody

The Internet can be a harsh and cruel place, but sometimes it ends up being delightfully silly and ridiculous. For a while now, Marvel fans have been suggesting that the Avengers could defeat Thanos (Josh Brolin) by having Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) crawl into Thanos’ body via his butt while in microscopic form, and then kill him by proceeding to grow in size. This over the top theory has been circulating the Internet since 2017, but it’s been gaining a lot of traction in the weeks leading up to Avengers: Endgame. Recently, Wooden Plank Studios posted their own take on the theory and it’s surprisingly cute.

“Thanos Preparing for Endgame,” they wrote. “Episode 1: Ant-Man.” As you can see, the comic shows Thanos lying to the Avengers by saying he, in fact, does not have a rectum. This causes the heroes to disperse in panic while Thanos crosses Ant-Man off his list of threats. The Internet sure is weird, huh?

Many Marvel fans were quick to comment on the post, clearly loving the cartoon.

“Nice to see the Avengers love democracy,” @SpaghettiPirate replied.

“THE ANT MAN MEMES ON THE WALL,” @TheEpicBox pointed out.

“Will you make more of theses?,” @thequeenofcorn requested.

The Thanos/Ant-Man theory has done more than spark adorable art. Even the movie’s directors, Joe and Anthony Russo, have paid homage to the bizarre theory. Thanos himself also joked about it in an Instagram post.

Rudd was also asked about the theory while doing press for Ant-Man and the Wasp, and he had a delightful answer.

so paul rudd read my tweet about ant man crawling into thanos’ ass and expanding OUT LOUD in an INTERVIEW and discussed it i’m in shock pic.twitter.com/YfBsPMnfoW — cat (@filmgloss) July 21, 2018

“I don’t think that made it into any of the drafts,” he joked.

What do you think about the Thanos/Ant-Man theory? Tell us in the comments!

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th. Other MCU films include Captain Marvel, which is currently playing in theaters everywhere, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 5th.

