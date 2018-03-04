The Best ‘If Super Heroes Were Real’ Tweets

In movies on television and in comic books superheroes save the day. Superman, Batman, Captain America, Wonder Woman, Ms. Marvel, Black Lightning, and countless more suit up and show up to help save the world from threats both of our Earth and far beyond the stars. They inspire and challenge us and give us not just an outlet to examine culture and world events but also simply entertain us. After all, nearly everyone is hyped to see Avengers: Infinity War in theaters a whole week earlier than planned.

But what if superheroes existed in real life? That’s the question a trending Twitter hashtag asked recently and revealed a wide array of responses. While many of the suggestions for real-world superheroes might look like were humorous — including DC Comics poking a bit of fun at their own Superman and his less-than-stellar Clark Kent disguise — others brought up practical points. After all, for all of the good they do superheroes also tend to make as many messes as they clean up or prevent (we’re looking at you, Battle of New York.) There were even a few serious suggestions, pointing out that there already are superheroes in the world, they just don’t happen to wear capes.

Curious to see what the Internet thinks it would look like if superheroes were real? We’ve collected some of the best suggestions on Twitter so read on for a glimpse of a super powered world.

I bet they’d have to get some really good disguises. #IfSuperHeroesWereReal pic.twitter.com/jzHCKUAAFf — ❣️❤️ Cattsy ❤️❣️ (@Cattereia) March 1, 2018

#IfSuperHeroesWereReal they would get in trouble more often than in the movies pic.twitter.com/ONOFYrz09E — Deaglan O’Hara ?? (@DeaglanOHara) March 1, 2018

Why is #IfSuperHeroesWereReal trending? Are you people not aware of cats? pic.twitter.com/JnKMIdT9ON — Cat Food Breath (@CatFoodBreath) March 1, 2018

#IfSuperHeroesWereReal We’d be so mad at ourselves for not realizing Clark Kent was Superman the whole time. pic.twitter.com/ySsJhwzbQ5 — DC (@DCComics) March 1, 2018

#IfSuperHeroesWereReal the lack of phone booths in this day and age would be a pressing issue. pic.twitter.com/7aWqKWdwFS — J E F F ?? (@HexesnHoes) March 1, 2018

#IfSuperHeroesWereReal we would need a crap ton more construction companies pic.twitter.com/Tb6NryWVBx — Just B.D. (@Gamzplayah) March 1, 2018

