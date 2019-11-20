Last Call for the Best Ugly Christmas Sweaters of 2019

We’re almost into primetime ugly Christmas sweater season, so the time to grab the best of the worst is drawing to a close. This is particularly true if you’re in the market for some of the most popular ugly sweater themes – namely Star Wars, Marvel, DC Comics, Harry Potter, Disney, and gaming.

Below you’ll find a selection of some of our favorite ugly Christmas sweater designs for 2019. We’re focusing on high quality 100% knitted designs as opposed to the cheaper printed stuff, so what you’ll find here is actually pretty far from ugly. Note that quite a few of the designs are starting to get low in stock, so jump on them while you can.

The lineup of Marvel ugly sweaters for the 2019 holiday season includes festive Captain Marvel, Deadpool, and Iron Man designs. They join a large collection of Marvel designs from last year that feature Spider-Man, Captain America, Black Panther, Thor, Venom, and the Avengers styles. The entire Marvel ugly Christmas sweater collection is available right here (exclusive) for $54.99 each with free shipping.

This year’s crop of DC Comics-themed ugly sweaters includes updated, 100% knitted designs based on Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Superman, and the Flash.

The entire DC Comics ugly Christmas sweater collection is available to pre-order right here (exclusive) for $54.99 with free shipping. Inside that link you’ll also find DC Comics sweater designs from years past (the Aquaman version is completely new for 2019 – the others are tweaks on previous designs).

As far as Star Wars ugly Christmas sweaters are concerned, our favorite designs are available here at Merchoid for $54.99 to $64.99 with free shipping (we’re particularly fond of the new Merry Mandalorian design). You can also find some fantastic Star Wars sweater designs here at Geekstore.

Harry Potter ugly Christmas sweater designs didn’t change much this year, but there are still plenty of designs to be had based on Hogwarts houses Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw, and Hufflepuff as well as replicas of the sweaters that Molly Weasley knitted with love for Ron and Harry. The best of them can be found here at Merchoid, here at Geekstore, and here at BoxLunch.

Nintendo has partnered with Geek Store to release three exclusive ugly Christmas sweaters for 2019. These sweaters include a Princess Peach-themed design, a Super Mario design featuring Mario, Luigi, and Bowser, and a Pokemon design featuring Pikachu, Charmander, Bulbasaur, and Squirtle. All three of these sweaters are available to order here for $39.99 each.

The Nintendo sweaters are part of a range of ugly sweater releases at Geek Store that include many different gaming options (note that they are currently running a buy one, get one 50% off sale on all Christmas sweaters). However, if you’re a Warhammer 40K fan, there’s only one place to get your ugly Christmas sweater fix.

The best of the Disney collection of ugly Christmas sweaters includes knitted designs based on Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King, Aladdin, Mary Poppins, The Little Mermaid, and The Nightmare Before Christmas. You can order the entire Disney lineup right here for $54.99 each with free shipping.

If you’re looking for some more affordable fandom sweaters, the lineup from Fun.com includes everything from Marvel and DC to Sailor Moon and Labyrinth with prices that are generally in the $25 to $40 range. You can shop the entire collection right here. You can also find inexpensive options here at Target.

