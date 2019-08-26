The Eternals May Set Up the Origin of Knowhere From Guardians of the Galaxy

Next November, The Eternals will become a Marvel Studios movie that goes where none have gone before. As some have expected, the Chloe Zhao-directed blockbuster will take place the earliest out of any other film set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and will “span thousands of years,” according to Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige.

As some might say, the film will likely form the building blocks of the modern-day MCU. With that, one might wonder — could the film set up the origin of Knowhere? You know, the space pirate hotspot in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. Though we can’t be for certain, one new piece of marketing material released by Marvel Studios could indicate so.

Why is it the Eternals poster gets a shitty look, but the others get decent shots? Do better, people who were at D23 😩 Got no clue which Celestial this is though… Maybe it’s a take on the Celestial Madonna just cause of the eyes? Kinda? pic.twitter.com/1LA1KPLOhP — Mitch ⎊ (@Mitch692) August 26, 2019

If you’ve seen the first Guardians of the Galaxy, you’ll know by now that Knowhere is actually the severed head of a Celestial. Conveniently enough, the above poster was handed out at D23 this weekend and as you can see pretty prominently, it features a Celestial looming over Earth.

Better yet, the Celestial on the new poster does somewhat bear a resemblance to the rotting, decaying head we’ve seen on-screen. While the Knowhere we’ve seen doesn’t have four “eyes,” we’ve only caught quick glimpses. The two “eyes” we can see are a near match, though, so at least it’s a question that should be raised.

The cast of The Eternals includes Angelina Jolie (Thena), Richard Madden (Ikaris), Lauren Ridloff (Makkari), Brian Tyree Henry (Phastos), Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo), Salma Hayek (Ajak), Lia McHugh (Sprite), Don Lee (Gilgamesh), Kit Harington (Dane Whitman/Black Knight), Gemma Chan (Sersi), and Barry Keoghan (Druig). Chloé Zhao will direct from a script by Matthew and Ryan Firpo.

The Eternals is set to bow November 6, 2020.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall of 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? In Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Other MCU properties without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.

What surprises do you think are in store for The Eternals?