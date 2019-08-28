The Eternals Fan Art Shows What Kit Harington Could Look Like as Black Knight

Marvel Studios made waves when it announced Game of Thrones alum Kit Harington was joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. When The Eternals hits theaters next November, Harington will be playing Dane Whitman — a character that’s the latest in a long line of heroes (and villains) to wear the Black Knight Moniker. Needless to say, fans were quick to rave about the casting on social media and fan art extraordinaire BossLogic whipped up a design of what the character could look like as the wielder of the Ebony Blade.

BossLogic made two pieces involving Harington — one without a helmet and another featuring one of his comic-accurate black and gold helmets. Missing from both pieces is the classic brown leather bomber coat we all came to know and love in the 90s.

Though we only know of Harington’s role in The Eternals, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige previously admitted it was something that could grow into something much larger. “He’s a really amazing actor, and this part came up in The Eternals film that we’re doing,” Feige told Good Morning America in a recent interview. “We were so happy when he agreed to join, and it is a part that could perhaps grow into something else in the future.”

The sprawling cast for The Eternals includes Angelina Jolie (Thena), Richard Madden (Ikaris), Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo), Lauren Ridloff (Makkari), Brian Tyree Henry (Phastos), Salma Hayek (Ajak), Lia McHugh (Sprite), Don Lee (Gilgamesh), Kit Harington (Dane Whitman/Black Knight), Gemma Chan (Sersi), and Barry Keoghan (Druig). Chloé Zhao will direct from a script by Matthew and Ryan Firpo. The Eternals is set to bow November 6, 2020.

