The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Anthony Mackie Shares Hilarious Falcon Delivery Meme

✖

The second episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier drops on Disney+ tomorrow, and fans have been talking non-stop about the premiere. Not only was the show's debut the most-watched series premiere on Disney+, but it also has an impressive score on Rotten Tomatoes. After the first episode, the series stands at 93%. People have been having fun on social media with the episode, too. In fact, one fan took Sam Wilson/Falcon's (Anthony Mackie) epic opening action sequence and inserted an Uber Eats delivery bag, much to the delight of Mackie.

"Whoever did this... Thank you! LoL," Mackie wrote. You can view the post below:

(Photo: Instagram)

That wasn't the only story Mackie posted on Instagram today. He also made a cute little tease for the upcoming episode. "Waiting for Friday like...," Mackie posted with an image of Sam and Bucky Funkos. You can check that post out below:

(Photo: Instagram)

Recently, Mackie spoke about easter eggs on The Jess Cagle Show (via The Direct), and explained why he doesn't really care about those hidden Marvel gems fans love so much.

"Nothing about the internet surprises me anymore," Mackie said. "There's stuff that people find interesting, and I just learned what an Easter egg is, so it's a whole bunch of things going on that aren't surprising at all." When asked if he really only learned what an easter egg was, Mackie added, "We don't go around saying, 'Yo, you saw that easter egg in Scene 12?' I mean, that's not a conversation you have as an actor."

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's premiere is now streaming on Disney+, and the second episode drops on March 26th. The rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's 2021 line-up includes Loki premiering on Disney+ on June 11th, Black Widow in theatres and on Disney+ Premier Access on July 9th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on September 3rd, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres on December 17th.

Watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.