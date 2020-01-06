The Falcon And The Winter Soldier: Better Look At Poster Released

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier TV series will be a big deal when it debuts later this year. Not only is the show the first Marvel Studios production for the Disney+ streaming service, but it’s Marvel Studios first ever foray into television anyway. Hype for the series has been high ever since it was announced at San Diego Comic-Con, with the first details revealed later in 2019 at D23 Expo. Also revealed at the Disney convention was the initial poster for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier which has now been officially released in a higher quality form thanks to Marvel. Check it out below!

The poster for the series made its debut in a video on Marvel’s YouTube channel where they were highlighting the movies, shows, games, comics, and theme park attractions coming from Marvel for the year. Check out the video in the player above to see even more of what’s coming from Marvel ranging from the Black Widow movie to a new Marvel hotel at DisneyLand Paris!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will not only see the return of Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan to the respective roles but also Emily VanCamp as SHIELD agent Sharon Carter as well as Daniel Bruhl as the villainous Baron Zemo. The series will bring the debut of John Walker/US Agent into the MCU as well where he’ll be played by Wyatt Russell.

“I’m so excited about it,” Stan said of the series during a convention appearance last year. “It’s going to be so cool and kind of crazy. All I can say is it’s just new and different from what you’ve seen so far. I mean, it will be totally in line with everything that has happened and what we’ve seen and so on, but these characters are getting such additional mileage in terms of learning about who they are now, what they feel, what they’re thinking, and there’s a lot of action, comedy, you know there’s going to be comedy. I feel like you’re going to be happy. I think you’re going to be very happy. And there’s some crazy stuff, like stuff you don’t see coming from anywhere.”

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects headed to Disney+ include WandaVision with Loki in spring 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, and Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk at unspecified dates.