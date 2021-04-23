The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Kevin Smith's iPhone Villain Theory Was Right

✖

The final episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier hit Disney+ today and featured a lot of exciting moments and some fun teases for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One big moment included the reveal of the mysterious Power Broker, which many fans saw coming, including Marvel superfan, Kevin Smith. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! "One World, One People" revealed what many fans have suspected for a while: The Power Broker was actually Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp). During a recent episode of his podcast, Smith offered his own Sharon Carter theory and shared why she was likely bad.

"Listen, I thought this was interesting, FMA Presents on Chatter said, 'Kevin, do you know about the Sharon Carter phone theory?' You know, they showed Sharon Carter this week and she was hiring Batroc and the intimation was that she had hired him the first time so you're like what the f*ck, but this is interesting," Smith said. "Villains cannot use iPhones. Heroes can use them, but she does not. Are Apple products not allowed to be filmed in the hands of bad guys? I think that's true."

Last year, Knives Out writer and director Rian Johnson explained to Vanity Fair that Apple allows the use of iPhones in movies, but they don't allow bad guys to use iPhones on camera.

"Apple, they let you use iPhones in movies, but, and this is very pivotal, if you’re ever watching a mystery movie, bad guys cannot have iPhones on camera,” he said. “Every single filmmaker who has a bad guy in their movie that’s supposed to be a secret wants to murder me right now."

During a recent interview with Interview Magazine, VanCamp was asked if Sharon is the Power Broker, and she had a coy response.

"My official answer is that I can’t give you an answer, but I love that you asked that," VanCamp replied. "That’s the first time someone's straight-up asked it. But I can’t answer that. You’ll have to wait until Friday to see what happens."

