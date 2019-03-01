The Final Marvel Avengers Jacket is Live

Marvel and Merchoid unveiled a limited edition superhero jacket every single day this past week, but all good things must come to and end. The Avengers team design pictured above concludes the series.

Features include the Avengers logo stitched on the front in back in along with matching red stitching on the arms and elbow patches. These red accents really make the jacket in our opinion. It also includes a hood, which is a nice touch. You can pre-order the Avengers jacket in sizes that range from S to XXXL right here for $119.99 with free shipping slated for July.

The rest of the Avengers jacket lineup includes Captain America, Black Panther, Spider-Man / Iron Spider, and Thor. You can shop them all right here. Just keep in mind that each design is a limited edition of 1,963 to commemorate the year of the first Avengers comic, so grab your favorite design in your size while you can.

On a related note, Marvel unveiled an awesome hoodie recently that looks like it was designed by Tony Stark himself. It features multiple panels, meshes, and textures with a slick black, blue, and gray color scheme.

The new Avengers hoodie is available to pre-order right here for $59.99 with free shipping slated for May. That seems like a bargain for a hoodie of this quality, so reserve one in your size (S to XXL) while you can. Quantities appear to be very limited.

Naturally, the jacket and the hoodie are tied into the upcoming release of Avengers: Endgame, which hits theaters on April 26th, 2019. The official synopsis reads:

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

