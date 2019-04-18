‘The Gifted’ Fans React to Series’ Cancellation

For fans of Fox’s X-Men series, The Gifted, tonight was a difficult one. News broke that the network has opted not to renew the series for a third season, meaning that the Season 2 finale for the live-action drama now serves as a series finale. As one of the first cancellations for the newly-independent Fox Entertainment network, fans are pretty upset about the decision.

Produced by 20th Century Fox Television, which now exists under the Disney umbrella, The Gifted debuted in 2017 and follows the Strucker family who finds their life turned upside down when it’s revealed that their two children have mutant abilities. In a post X-Men world where mutants aren’t exactly welcomed with open arms, the family finds themselves on the run and, soon, part of an underground network of mutants, thrust into a war they never expected to be a part of.

The cancellation of the show is particularly challenging for fans who had been left with a tease of the classic “Days of Future Past” storyline in the Season 2 finale.

“There is 100-percent a cliffhanger, but it’s not what people think,” star Emma Dumont teased earlier this year. “Maybe a new dimension? Maybe a new world? Maybe a new faction? Maybe a new comic book character? “Literally, it’s the craziest twist. We were all shocked, like, ‘What is this?’”

“It’s a big season finale,” showrunner Matt Nix added. “This is the first episode where [production] was like, ‘We have to do a meeting where everyone comes and sits there for a full hour approving effects, all meeting long,’ because there was just so much. Production was basically like, ‘This is impossible. I don’t know what you were thinking, you shouldn’t have written this. I was like, ‘Everybody breathe. We will figure out a way.’”

While it’s still possible that The Gifted itself will somehow find a way to continue — it’s been reported that “there is a chance” the series could find a new home within the Disney family, either through Freeform or Hulu — for now fans are grieving the loss of the series and taking to Twitter to make their feelings known.

