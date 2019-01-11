Fox Reschedules ‘The Gifted’ Due To President Trump Speech

Lauren is a crucial part of this fight. Don’t miss #TheGifted tonight at an adjusted time of 9:08/8:08c. 💫 pic.twitter.com/x1kpfvAsIN — The Gifted (@TheGiftedonFOX) January 8, 2019

Now that Fox’s The Gifted has returned from its midseason break, the Matt Nix-led show is going to get a new time slot, at least for tonight. With President Donald Trump set to give a nationally televised speech on immigration, Fox has decided to push the start time back on hour.

Tonight’s episode of the show, “meMento,” will air at 9:08 p.m. Eastern, instead of its traditional 8:00 p.m. Eastern timeslot.

The full synopsis of “meMento” can be found below.

“Reed worries as Lauren becomes intrigued by her ancestors and their violent powers. Lorna begins to reevaluate her trust in the Inner Circle after figuring out the past of Reeva’s new trainees. Meanwhile, Benedict Ryan continues to encourage Jace to take action with the Purifiers. Marcos asks Clarice to go to the Morlocks in search of information on the Inner Circle and Thunderbird gets a call from Evangeline in the all-new “meMento” episode of THE GIFTED airing Tuesday, Jan. 8 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (GIF-211) (TV-14 L, V)

Cast: Stephen Moyer as Reed Strucker; Amy Acker as Caitlin Strucker; Sean Teale as Eclipse/Marcos Diaz; Jamie Chung as Blink/Clarice Fong aka Clarice Ferguson; Coby Bell as Jace Turner; Emma Dumont as Polaris/Lorna Dane; Blair Redford as Thunderbird/John Proudstar; Natalie Alyn Lind as Lauren Strucker; Percy Hynes White as Andy Strucker; Skyler Samuels as Frost Sisters/Esme, Sophie and Phoebe; Grace Byers as Reeva Payge.”

While it appears Lorna (Emma Dumont) will begin to reevaluate past choices, the actor behind the character previously spoke with ComicBook.com on how here character will develop through the season.

“Magneto is classically known for being like a caricature of a supervillain who gives a lot of speeches, likes to fly up, teach people a lesson, make society look at themselves,” she continued. “Polaris this season, I’m just going to be straight up, doesn’t do any of that. She’s straight up just being a mom. I wish I could say she does a lot of really cool stuff but having a baby is kind of an anchor. There are some things early on in the season that she goes through with the baby’s health and other issues with Marcos, so she’s really just worried about her kid being alive.”

First debuting last year with a 13-episode inaugural season, Fox renewed the X-Family show for an extended 16-episode sophomore outing. Tonight’s episode will be the eleventh of the season, with just five episodes remaining in the year for the show.

The Gifted typically airs Tuesday nights at 8pm Eastern.