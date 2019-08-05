The Goldbergs to Take Disneyland Road Trip in Tribute to National Lampoon’s Vacation

The Goldbergs will pay the 1983 film National Lampoon’s Vacation when the comedy returns for its seventh season premiere on Wednesday, September 25th on ABC. ABC made the announcement today at the 2019 TCA Summer Press Tour. In the upcoming “Vacation” episode, “Beverly insists the family take a road trip to go on vacation to Disneyland in Anaheim, California, before Erica and Barry go off to college. But, like the film, things do not go as planned as they travel across the country. Meanwhile, Erica worries more and more about her relationship with Geoff when he teases ‘we need to talk’ and won’t tell her anything until the family returns from their adventure.”

Anthony Michael Hall and Christie Brinkley will guest star in roles to be announced at a later date. The Goldbergs stars Wendi McLendon-Covey as Beverly Goldberg, Patton Oswalt as adult Adam Goldberg, Sean Giambrone as Adam Goldberg, Troy Gentile as Barry Goldberg, Hayley Orrantia as Erica Goldberg, Sam Lerner as Geoff Schwartz with George Segal as Pops Solomon and Jeff Garlin as Murray Goldberg.

“Vacation” was written by Alex Barnow and Chris Bishop, and directed by Lew Schneider. Adam F. Goldberg, Doug Robinson, Alex Barnow, Chris Bishop and Annette Davis are executive producers. The Goldbergs is produced by Happy Madison, Doug Robinson Productions and Adam F. Goldberg Productions, in association with Sony Pictures Television.

National Lampoon’s Vacation is the 1983 cult road comedy directed by Harold Ramis. The film stars Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo, Randy Quaid, Dana Barron and Anthony Michael Hall as the Griswold family, who embark on an ill-fated family road trip. The film also features John Candy, Imogene Coca, Christie Brinkley, and Jane Krakowski.

ABC renewed The Goldbergs in May. Per the show’s most recent synopsis, “The Goldbergs are back, and it’s gonna be an epic year for everyone’s favorite ’80s family. For starters, there’s gonna be a wedding! Meddling mama, Beverly, is thrilled all her schmoos are back under the same roof. It gives her one last shot at smothering like the old days, while delightfully grumpy dad, Murray, weighs the costly snap-decisions of his moron kids. Temperamental middle child and groom-to-be, Barry, is psyched to top off his legendary senior year by marrying the love of his life, Lainey Lewis, who’s back in town and amping up to join one of the zaniest families on the block. Meanwhile, oldest sister, Erica, dropped out of college to pursue her lifelong dream of rock stardom. The only catch is now she has to chase that dream under the same roof she grew up in and recently escaped. One person thrilled that Erica’s back is her lovable, dopey, doting boyfriend, Geoff Schwartz. Naturally, all the craziness will be captured on clunky VHS camera by budding filmmaker and youngest son, Adam. This year, Adam finds himself settling into his geeky identity in high school while navigating life and girlfriends in the midst of all the chaos at home.

Rounding out the brood is beloved grandfather Al “Pops” Solomon. As always, the treasured, reliable patriarch of the Goldberg crew can be counted on for a timeless piece of wisdom when his family needs it most – or at least a shared deli sandwich and a laugh.”

