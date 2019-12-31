Guardians of the Galaxy’s James Gunn Reveals if He’d Direct an Episode of The Mandalorian

The first season of The Mandalorian featured guest directors from all corners of the pop culture world from Jurassic World star Bryce Dallas Howard to Thor: Ragnarok helmer Taika Waititi and Star Wars mainstay Dave Filoni. It would seem when the second season of The Mandalorian swings around later next year, it will likely feature some of the same top-shelf guest directors already familiar with fans of the show.

If you’re still hoping Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn will ever be one of those guest directors, you might be out of luck. During an Instagram Q&A with fans Monday night, Gunn revealed directing an episode of the hit Disney+ show isn’t something that interests him at the moment.

One of the directors that will be involved in Season Two of the show is series creator Jon Favreau. “We’re working on Season Two, writing, prepping with the directors, and getting ready to direct myself, actually,” Favreau previously confirmed ahead of the release of The Mandalorian. “I didn’t get a chance the last time around because I was doing Lion King. So I’ll step in for one of them.”

Along with Filoni, Howard, and Waititi, other directors on The Mandalorian Season One include Rick Famuyiwa and Deborah Chow.

The entire first season of The Mandalorian is now streaming on Disney+. Gunn’s next Marvel movie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, has yet to set a release date.

Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic