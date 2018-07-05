The Marvel Legends Infinity Gauntlet Electronic Fist is Back in Stock

The coveted Avengers: Infinity War Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Infinity Gauntlet Articulated Electronic Fist has been out of stock for ages in most places, but Amazon just got a new batch in. You can grab one for yourself right here for the standard $99.99 with free shipping while they last. When they sell out, your next best option is to pre-order one here, also with free shipping. The next batch is slated to arrive in September.

Having the Marvel Legends Infinity Gauntlet in stock and ready to ship is an extremely rare thing, so take advantage while you can. The official description reads:

“A Mad Titan. Six Infinity Stones that control the multi-verse. One mission to destroy the galaxy, another to save it. A team of heroes ready for the fight. Whoever wields the Infinity Gauntlet wields the fate of the universe! Bring one of the most powerful weapons in the Marvel Universe to life! With this premium Infinity Gauntlet Articulated Electronic Fist from the Marvel Legends Series, lift up the power of the Infinity Stones and imagine taking control of the galaxy with the notorious gauntlet worn by the supreme being, Thanos. Inspired by the Avengers: Infinity War movie, this Infinity Gauntlet from the Marvel Legends Series features premium design and styling, as well as intricate detailing on the gauntlet and 6 light-up Infinity Stones. Features pulsating light effects, movie-inspired sounds, and individually articulated finger movement, as well as a fist-lock feature for display.”

On a related note, Hasbro first unveiled the Marvel Legends Series Black Panther electronic helmet back in February, but now is the time to reserve one because shipping begins on August 1st. You can do that on both Entertainment Earth and Amazon right now for $99.99 with free shipping.

The Black Panther helmet probably won’t be as hard to find as the Infinity Gauntlet has been, but you’ll want to reserve one while you can just in case. The helmet certainly isn’t cheap, but it isn’t a kids toy either. It’s a cosplay-ready helmet that’s “adjustable to fit most heads” and features intricate detailing, flip-up eye lenses, and Vibranium light effects. The official description reads:

“Heir to the ruling dynasty of Wakanda, T’Challa dons the mask of the Black Panther and assumes his role as protector of his nation. With the Marvel Legends Series Black Panther Electronic Helmet, imagine taking up the mantle of the Black Panther and protecting Wakanda with technologically superior gear. Inspired by the upcoming Black Panther movie, this Black Panther Electronic Helmet from the Marvel Legends Series features premium design and styling, as well as intricate detailing on mask. Features Vibranium light effects and lenses that flip up and down.”

