The Marvels Enlists What If…? Composer for Captain Marvel Sequel

Many big names have composed music for the Marvel Cinematic Universe ranging from Michael Giacchino to Ludwig Göransson. Last year, Laura Karpman made her MCU debut when she composed the music for What If…?, Marvel’s first animated series to debut on Disney+. Karpman has over 140 composing credits to her name and recently did the music for Lovecraft Country, which earned her an Emmy nomination. She also won an Emmy in 2020 for composing music for the documentary series Why We Hate. According to Variety, What If…? won’t be Karpman’s final project with Marvel Studios. She is now signed on to compose the music for The Marvels, the sequel to Captain Marvel, which featured music composed by Pinar Toprak.

“I am thrilled to be going on this wild adventure with [director] Nia DaCosta and Carol Danvers and am really looking forward to the collaboration,” Karpman said in a statement.

In addition to Brie Larson as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, The Marvels is set to feature WandaVision‘s grown-up Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), Ms. Marvel‘s Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), and the return of old and friend, Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson).

“It’s amazing. I’m so excited that it’s announced and I can talk about,” Larson previously said of The Marvels. “Nia’s amazing and she got the job because she was the best person for the job. That’s one of my favorite parts about this. She just gave an incredible presentation and I’m inspired by her! She has confidence, it’s a big deal to step into this thing we know as the Marvel Universe. It’s this huge thing and to have a leader who’s just like, ‘Yeah, I’m meant to be here.’”

As for What If…?, head writer A.C. Bradley recently promised that the missing Gamora episode from Season One will appear as a “prequel” episode next season.

“We definitely will,” Bradley said when asked if we’ll see more of Gamora. “What happened with the Gamora episode, there was originally supposed to be — early on in the season — a Tony and Gamora-centric episode. However, due to COVID and production delays, one of our amazing, amazing animation houses around the globe got hit pretty hard by the pandemic. And we were left with two choices: push the entire season to later this year, or push this one episode to Season 2. We made the choice to push that episode to Season 2, and hoped that seeing Gamora in the finale serves as a teaser for what is to come. In season two, it’ll almost be like a little bit of a prequel, we’ll see how Tony and Gamora became friends, because those two don’t even interact in the main MCU universe.”

“Given all the upheaval that we’ve been through in the past two years, pushing an episode is nothing, and we completely understand,” Bradley continued. “Our animation houses have been absolute rock stars in pulling off this show.”

The Marvels is currently set to be released in theaters on February 17, 2023.