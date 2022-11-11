The Marvels Star Brie Larson Shows Off Her Epic New Hobby

✖

Brie Larson is currently getting ready for the highly-anticipated Captain Marvel follow-up, The Marvels, which is being helmed by Candyman director Nia DaCosta. Larson has been taking to social media to show off some of her extreme workouts, but that's not the only training the Oscar-winner has been doing. She shared on Instagram this week that she picked up another hobby, archery, which looks just as difficult as some of her workouts.

"My hobby appears to be taking up new hobbies," Larson wrote. Many celebrities commented on her post. "Wait !! What??!!," Reese Witherspoon wrote. "Try pottery!," Seth Rogen suggested. You can check out Larson and her Hawkeye skills below:

"When you're doing films like this, they're unlike anything else. Huge sets. Huge amounts of people on set. A lot of specialists," Larson recently told Sirius XM when speaking about The Marvels. "It's a really unique experience. I'm a huge fan of Disneyland, so to me, it feels like I get to go to my own private Disneyland every single day." She added, "They're building all of these insane worlds that no one else knows about, no one else gets to see ... You'll see it when the movie comes out, but for now, it's just mine. I'm in sets that are bigger than you can imagine right now. It's really special."

Filming is now underway on the Captain Marvel sequel which will also feature WandaVision's grown-up Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), Ms. Marvel's Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), and the return of old and friend, Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson).

"It’s amazing. I’m so excited that it’s announced and I can talk about," Larson previously said of The Marvels. "Nia’s amazing and she got the job because she was the best person for the job. That’s one of my favorite parts about this. She just gave an incredible presentation and I’m inspired by her! She has confidence, it's a big deal to step into this thing we know as the Marvel Universe. It’s this huge thing and to have a leader who’s just like, 'Yeah, I’m meant to be here.'"

The Marvels is currently set to be released on November 11, 2022. In the meantime, Marvel's 2021 line-up includes What If...?, which releases new episode on Disney+ on Wednesdays, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on September 3rd, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Hawkeye on November 24th, and Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres on December 17th.