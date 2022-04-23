The Moon Knight Cast Had a Cuddly Episode 4 Watch Party

✖

Moon Knight's fourth episode was released this week, and it looks like Marvel fans aren't the only ones who had fun watching "The Tomb." A new photo hit the Internet today that features the show's three main cast members having a delightful-looking watch party together. Oscar Isaac (Marc Spector/Moon Knight/Steven Grant/Mr. Knight), Ethan Hawke (Arthur Harrow), and May Calamawy (Layla El-Faouly) can be seen cuddling up on the couch together in a new photo posted by Isaac's wife, Elvira Lind.

"🤍🌙🖤 Episode 4 from the sofa #moonknight #watchparty #gang," Lind posted. Hawke shared the post on his own Instagram. "Just found this new show & we're into it," he wrote. You can check out the extremely adorable photo below:

Moon Knight continues to be a big hit with audiences and critics alike. Currently, the new series is up on Rotten Tomatoes with an 87% critics score and a 94% audience score. ComicBook.com's Adam Barnhardt gave the show's premiere a 5 out of 5 and called it Marvel's "strongest."

While Isaac and Hawke joined Moon Knight as big stars, Calamawy is the newcomer of the trio. She is best known for the Hulu dramedy, Ramy, but starring in a Marvel series on Disney+ is a surefire way to gather more followers. In fact, Calamawy seems very appreciative of her new Marvel fans, and recently posted some appreciation on Instagram.

"I felt so much pressure in the beginning and I was really intimidated, because I genuinely didn't know what would be the best direction for her, and I wanted to do justice to all the work that's been done," Calamawy recently explained to ComicBook.com. "Every character is so nuanced and rich, and I'm like, 'How do I bring this? And what is gonna serve the story and Moon Knight?' And also important for me to create a character who has her own arc, not just in service of the man. And luckily I had just incredible people that I was working with, and Layla took a village, I'll say that. I worked so much with Mohammed Diab and his wife. Oscar and Ethan were so helpful. My stunt doubles were like, I needed them, you know, so we found her."

Moon Knight's first four episodes are now streaming on Disney+. . If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

