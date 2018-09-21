The Official ‘Captain Marvel’ Hoodie: Higher, Further, Faster, Warmer

Well, that didn’t take long. The official Captain Marvel hoodie has been unveiled and it looks absolutely amazing.

The Captain Marvel hoodie is available to pre-order here for $72.99 with free shipping slated for January. The colors are super bold, and if you check out the additional product photos on Merchoid, you’ll see that it’s also loaded with textures. The hoodie is currently available in women’s sizes XS (4) to XXL (14), but stock is very limited. Reserve one while you can – just don’t punch any old ladies while wearing it okay?

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Captain Marvel hoodie is part of a high-end line of hoodies that Marvel has released in recent months. Check out the Spider-Man collection for additional options.

On a related note, there are some rare deals happening right now on the current crop of officially licensed Captain Marvel fashions and accessories that you might want to take advantage of. The selection Captain Marvel merch is pretty thin at the moment, but odds are that what is available will see a resurgence in popularity now that the first trailer has debuted, so jump on the deals while you can. You can shop them via the links below:

• Loungefly Captain Marvel Crossbody Purse – $61.81 (12% off)

• Loungefly Captain Marvel Wallet – $31.99 (16% off)

• Captain Marvel Women’s Tank – $21.67 (25% off)

• Captain Marvel Retro Riveter Women’s Tank – $21.67 (25% off)

• Captain Marvel Logo Shirt (Men’s Sizes) – $21.67 (25% off)

• Vans Captain Marvel Backpack – $30.99 (30% off)

• Vans Captain Marvel Sk8-Hi Sneakers / Size 6 only – $55.99 (25 % off / all sizes available at Vans)

If you’re looking for more Captain Marvel merch (with or without deals) you can find a few more items at at Hot Topic, SuperheroStuff, and Amazon.

Finally, a wave of Hasbro 6-inch Marvel Legends figures from the film were officially revealed earlier today. They’re available to pre-order on Amazon with a release date of January 1st.

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8th, 2019.

