‘The Punisher’ Stars Reveal Which Defenders They Want to Cameo in Season 2

It’s a new year and with ACE Comic Con setting up shop in Glendale, Arizona this weekend, convention season is officially upon us once again.

ACE has had a star-studded line up this weekend from Chris Evans, Anthony Mackie, and Sebastian Stan talking about their time on the set of Avengers:Infinity War and it’s follow-up Avengers 4 to Hayley Atwell talking about what she’d want to see in the third season of Agent Carter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Netflix part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe was well-represented as well as actors Jon Bernthal and Ebon Moss-Bachrach both attended a panel hot off their performances in the first season of Netflix’s The Punisher.

In the fan Q&A portion of their panel, the actors were tasked with revealing which of the Defenders they’d like to appear with, should they have the chance.

Bernthal wasted no time in telling fans that he’d love working with Ol’ Hornhead himself.

“You know, I love Charlie [Cox].I’ve worked with him before and I’d work with him again on anything in a heartbeat,” Bernthal explained.”He’s the reason I’m doing this.He brought me into this and his performance is what made me want to do it.”

Bernthal continued to say that there was a second Defender he’d like working with too, and this character might be a little closer to having the same temperament as Frank Castle.

“That being said, they’re all great,” said Bernthal.”I’m a huge fan of Krysten’s [Ritter] too.She’s killer and I’d love to work with her as well.”

Before moving on to the next fan question, the panel’s moderator asked whether or not there had been plans to use Daredevil in any fashion during the 13-episode first season of The Punisher.

Bernthal recalled there was a moment that he was talking with Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) about Matt Murdock/Daredevil but he wasn’t sure if it made it into the final cut of the show.

The first season of The Punisher is available on Netflix now and a second season has been ordered by the streaming giant.