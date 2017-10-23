Jon Bernthal Says Fans Haven’t Seen The Punisher Yet

Fans may not know when it will happen, but Netflix has plans to drop The Punisher sometime this year. Marvel dropped the first trailer for the series earlier this month to give fans a full-look at Frank Castle's transformation from Daredevil's second season.

However, if you thought you had already seen the Punisher, think agin.

Recently, Bernthal appeared at Salt Lake City Comic Con for do a panel Q&A with fans. It was there the actor was asked how he approaches Frank Castle's traumatic past, and Bernthal admitted his character has not become the Punisher - not yet.

"The way I look at it is that his time in the military is sort of separate. The character that was in Daredevil season two, that wasn't the Punisher to me," Bernthal revealed.

"That was a man that this traumatic event - he's still reeling from that. Everything in his life has been a reaction to that," the actor continued. "He's not a guy looking to rid the criminal element of Hell's Kitchen; He could care less about that. He's not about that."

Bernthal continued, explaining how Daredevil's take on Frank Castle was a narrow-minded one. The show saw the vigilante on single mission to brutally kill anyone who had anything to do with his family's murder. Bernthal could not say how that changes by the time The Punisher begins, but fans can rest assured knowing the show will focus more on Frank's military past.

In the past, Bernthal has talked around Frank's mission in The Punisher. The actor told Entertainment Weekly he's still working towards a goal even if it is a different from the one he worked towards in Daredevil.

"'What do you do when that's over? What do you find out about yourself when you realize there's nothing left? What is his purpose?' There's an introspective bent in trying to figure that out. He finds something to fight for, something new to believe in," Bernthal explained.

"During this show, nobody is who they appear to be… This season is much darker as it goes, it gets darker and darker and more visceral. The show takes you on this journey of Frank becoming more and more human again and then shutting off and shutting off and going back to what works for him, and the place where he kind of belongs, and I think that's a place of solitude and of darkness and destruction. It's going to get into as dark and as brutal a place as you've ever seen in the Marvel world, I can promise you that."

The Punisher will hit Netflix sometime this year.