How ‘The Punisher’ Season 2 Connects to ‘Daredevil’

After the events of Daredevil Season 3 and the subsequent cancellation of the series, fans have been curious to see if there would be any followup in The Punisher Season 2. Now we know, thanks to the latest trailer that premiered earlier today.

The clip shows Detective Sergeant Brett Mahoney, who first appeared in the inaugural season of Daredevil, will once again be investigating Frank Castle’s violent spree in New York City for Season 2 of The Punisher. Take a look in the clip above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We also know Mahoney isn’t the only character from Marvel’s Netflix series who will be showing up in The Punisher Season 2. Showrunner Steve Lightfoot already confirmed that Karen Page will again appear, with Deborah Ann Woll reprising the role.

“That relationship continues to be very important,” Lightfoot said of Karen Page’s friendship with Frank Castle. But the character does not appear in the new trailer.

We don’t know just how Page and Mahoney will come to be involved, but it’s likely that it will have to do with Castle’s ongoing skirmish against his former best friend, Billy Russo.

But Billy won’t be adopting his Marvel Comics super villain moniker of “Jigsaw,” but that phrase will apply to the character’s state of mind in the second season. Actor Ben Barnes spoke about Billy’s latest journey with CBR, teasing the changes fans should expect.

“I think what I’m allowed to say is that it’s not just about the physical,” said Barnes. “He’s had his head very much traumatized in the same way that veterans receive these kind of head traumas and psychological trauma as well, so he’s dealing with both of those things very much in a similar way to how veterans might deal with TBIs from coming back from war and everything. I think that that is what he sort of believes he’s gone through and he’s got brain damage and he’s got severe issues with his memory.”

“He’s trying to piece together what happened to him and who he is. There is the metaphor at one point that his brain is the jigsaw that he’s trying put the pieces back together of,” actor Ben Barnes previously said to Collider.

We’ll see how these pivotal Daredevil characters factor in, and if any other surprising characters happen to show up, when The Punisher Season 2 premieres on Netflix on January 18th.