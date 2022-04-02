The Punisher: Disney+ Removes Show’s Stan Lee Tribute

Days after inadvertently censoring the bloodiest scenes in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, fans have noticed Disney+ has edited another one of its Marvel shows. While the content itself remains unaltered, one moment in The Punisher Season 2 has been changed to remove mention of Stan Lee.

Released shortly after Lee’s death, the season finale of of the show’s second (and final) season dedicated a moment to the late Marvel icon shortly before its credits run. Now that slide — which once read “In Loving Memory of Stan Lee” — is absent from the finale. Instead, the credits just pick up after silence.

The moment was divisive among those who tuned into the series in the first place. The tribute happens just seconds after the show’s closing moments, which shows Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) using two assault rifles to mow down a group of drug dealers and criminals gathered inside a warehouse.

Disney+ or Marvel Studios has not provided a comment the matter. Earlier in the week, Hollywood trades suggested the censorship in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was a result of a technical glitch.

The moment is one of two tributes Disney+ has removed from the shows that first debuted on Netflix. While the Stan Lee tribute remains in its place at the end of Jessica Jones Season Three, the Disney-owned streamer has removed a tribute from Luke Cage honoring the show’s late Reg E. Cathey. Cathey played Reverend James Lucas, the father of the eponymous hero.

“Disney+ has served as the home for some of the most beloved brands in the industry, and the addition of these live-action shows brings more from the Marvel brand together, all in one place,” Michael Paull, President of Disney Streaming, said of the addition of The Punisher and other associated shows. “We have experienced great success with an expanded content offering on Disney+ across our global markets and are excited to continue that here in the U.S. as well by offering our consumers not only great content with the new Marvel additions, but also a set of features that help ensure a viewing experience most suitable for them and their family.”

The Punisher and all other DefendersVerse shows are now streaming in their entirety on Disney+.

