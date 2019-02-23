‘The Punisher’ Star Jon Bernthal Responds to Eminem Calling Out Netflix

After various people involved in Marvel’s The Punisher have responded to Eminem calling out Netflix for cancelling the series, series star Jon Bernthal has joined the conversation.

Netflix officially severed its relationship with Marvel Television earlier in the week by officially revealing it’s cancelled The Punisher and Jessica Jones. Even though fans anticipated the move, it was still stings, and now, a pretty popular musician is upset at the cancellation, telling Netflix that they were “blowing it” over cancelling the series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out Bernthal’s tweet below:

Dear Em. Honored you watch brother. 💀. You are the King. //t.co/vcZcEoUF57 — Jon Bernthal (@jonnybernthal) February 22, 2019

The Grammy-winning rapper isn’t a stranger to genre films — he released a single for Sony’s Venom last year and he’s previously revealed he would have wanted to be a comic book artist if his rap career didn’t pan out.

At the time of the 2009 release of his album Relapse, Eminem appeared in a comic book where Eminem takes on The Punisher in a comic titled Eminem/Punisher: Kill You. In the story, The Punisher eliminated Eminem’s posse just after the rapper finished his set, then all heck broke loose.

“I would not be surprised if any of those things reemerged,” Loeb previously mentioned in regards to the slew of Marvel Netflix cancellations. “It depends on showrunner, it depends on availability of cast, all of those things. It’s not like we’re a doctor show where the show got canceled because of bad ratings.”

“These are shows that have very different reasons [for ending],” the producer continued. “Most of which I’m not at liberty to talk about, nor should anyone really care at the end of day.”

Netflix reportedly knew that Marvel shows tended to dip in the middle and beyond in the season, so they wanted to shorten the seasons of those Marvel shows, which would take care of the dip and also make them less expensive for Netflix to produce.

For Disney that was not going to happen, as it saw the loss of revenue from that move as counterproductive, especially since it couldn’t use those characters for any of their other projects. Netflix finally pulled the plug first with Iron Fist and then Luke Cage and Daredevil, though, like The Punisher, those cancellations were done after the last season aired. With Jessica Jones, it is being done before the show even debuts.

Both seasons of The Punisher are now streaming on Netflix.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the first reactions to Captain Marvel, mourning the loss of Marvel shows on Netflix, the return of Wolverine, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!