New Look At The Punisher’s War Machine Armor

A new preview of The Punisher #219 reveals the Punisher at the height of his War Machine glory.

The previous issue of The Punisher, written by Matthew Rosenberg and drawn by Guiu Vilanova, revealed how Frank Castle got his hands on James Rhodes’ War Machine suit. Now, it seems the Punisher has had some time to customize the armor with his signature white skull.

The Punisher managed to get his hands on the War Machine armor after Nick Fury enlisted him for an off-the-books mission to a failed state where a military strongman who murders children is about to take over. With SHIELD officially dissolved after the events of Secret Empire, Fury does not have the resources needed to take the strongman out on his on. On top of that, the SHIELD agents who were stationed in the region turned traitor and are now supplying the despot with SHIELD tech.

Fury leveraged Frank Castle’s soft spot for children to convince the Punisher to play along with the mission. With Castle on the hook, Fury reeled him in by telling him the location of War Machine armor.

That armor is located on an air force base, which Castle easily broke into to retrieve the armor, which he used to escape the base even more easily.

At the end of the issue, Castle flew off with the armor as Fury, in voiceover, tells Castle that he needs to return the suit as soon as the mission is over. The Punisher, mid-flight, simply says “#$%& that.”

The Punisher #219 goes on sale December 13, 2017.

The Punisher



(W) Matthew Rosenberg (A) Guiu Vilanova (CA) Clayton Crain

FRANK CASTLE: WAR MACHINE Part 2

• Frank enters enemy territory, and he does not enter quietly!

• But there’s more to this land than just war. Can Frank navigate both the soldiers and citizens?

Parental Advisory

In Shops: Dec 13, 2017

SRP: $3.99