The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy Director James Gunn Pays Tribute to Costume and Production Designers

James Gunn is a director known for working with a lot of the same people. In fact, you can spot his brother Sean Gunn and his pal Michael Rooker in both of the Guardians of the Galaxy movies as well as The Suicide Squad. In addition to actors, Gunn also works with a lot of the same folks behind the scenes. In a recent Instagram post, he paid tribute to The Suicide Squad’s costume designer and production designer, and revealed they will be working with him on the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

“Shout out to Judianna Makovsky, my costume designer, and Beth Mickle, my production designer. Both of them are hugely responsible for the aesthetics on #TheSuicideSquad & the forthcoming #GotGVol3. On my productions, we encourage extreme communication between departments. Camera & lighting & production design & costumes & stunts & prosthetics & VFX should all be on the same page, with the same vision, for the same movie. I see many movies where great individual parts combine into a cacophonous, combatitive whole – the acting style doesn’t fit the production design which doesn’t fit the VFX which contrast with camera movement & the costume department seems left out on some island by themselves. Too often on film sets, where one department ends & another begins is often treated as a harsh boundary, but in fact these departments overlap constantly. Judianna & Beth are two of my key collaborators on the film as a whole. I get their input on most aspects of the movie – that have nothing to do with costumes or sets, because – they often sit with me at video village – because, at the end of the day, we’re trying to create one unified vision for our audience. And the best way to do that is in an egoless environment with everyone’s creative & logical faculties are firing on all cylinders, and non-competitive communication between departments,” Gunn wrote. You can view the post below:

Last week, Karen Gillan (Nebula) shared that the third installment of the that when she read the script along with Pom Klementieff (Mantis), they were both in “floods of tears.” After that quote went viral, Gunn took to Twitter with a hilarious reaction. “Or maybe they just got paper cuts,” Gunn tweeted. “I hope it’s not because they thought they had too few lines because honestly their roles are both pretty huge and it seems greedy.”

The first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies are now streaming on Disney+ while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is due to hit theaters on May 5, 2023. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is expected to be released in 2022. As for Gunn’s DC properties, The Suicide Squad is being released on Blu-ray and DVD on October 26th, and Peacemaker is expected to debut on HBO Max in January.