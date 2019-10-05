The VFX Team Wraps on Agents SHIELD’s Final Season

The seventh and final season of Agents of SHIELD is premiering next year, but the series has already wrapped production. The cast completed filming back in July, and it appears the post-production has now come to an end. Mark Kolpack, the show’s Visual Effects Supervisor and director of the season six episode, “Code Yellow,” recently revealed on Twitter that his team had their final day this week. Kolpack posted a goodbye message and a thank you to all of the “agents” out there.

Our last day on what has been an incredible journey. I have had the time of my life working on @AgentsofSHIELD #VFX. Here we are in the online bay dropping in the final Visual Effects shots with my amazing VFX Prod @brizyvfx. To all the agents, much love. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/SfPQstPzqy — Mark Kolpack (@MarkKolpack) October 4, 2019

"Our last day on what has been an incredible journey. I have had the time of my life working on @AgentsofSHIELD #VFX. Here we are in the online bay dropping in the final Visual Effects shots with my amazing VFX Prod @brizyvfx. To all the agents, much love. Thank you," Kolpack wrote.

Many people commented on the post to thank Kolpack for his hard work on the series.

“We love you guys and so so so appreciate all the work you’ve poured into this show. It wouldn’t be the same without you,” @SomebodysChlsea wrote.

“Thank you and your team for an incredible 7 seasons!! Looking forward to seeing the fruits of your labour next year,” @iamwintermute added.

“Thank you Mark for your team’s spectacular VFX throughout the series, and for letting us in behind the scenes in your interactions with us fans. Love to see where all of you go from here. Until next June…,” @elexis_h replied.

Recently, executive producer Jeffrey Bell and co-showrunner Jed Whedon teased that the upcoming final season will be an explosive one.

“I’ll say this: We swung for the fences in season seven. And sometimes when you swing for the fence, you hit home runs…,” Bell told TV Line.

“There are some bonkers episodes [coming],” Whedon added. He also teased that the upcoming season features “some of our most purely entertaining episodes, and we hope people enjoy them as much as we did. We definitely swung for the fences.”

Agents of SHIELD stars Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), Ming-Na Wen (Melinda May), Chloe Bennet (Daisy “Quake” Johnson), Elizabeth Henstridge (Jemma Simmons), Iain De Caestecker (Leopold Fitz), Henry Simmons (Alphonso “Mack” MacKenzie), Natalia Cordova-Buckley (Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez), and Jeff Ward (Deke).

All six seasons of Agents of SHIELD are now streaming on Netflix, and season seven is expected to be released sometime in 2020.