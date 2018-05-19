‘The Walking Dead’s Chandler Riggs On Which Marvel Superhero He Would Play

The Walking Dead alumni Chandler Riggs has “no idea” what Marvel superhero he might want to play.

“I thought Spider-Man would be pretty cool, I auditioned for that a few years ago,” Riggs told the audience during a Q&A session at Walker Stalker Con in Nashville, Tennessee.

“But Tom Holland is such an incredible actor, and he’s so funny,” Riggs said of the Spider-Man star. “But I don’t know. I honestly have no idea.”

In 2015, before Sony and Marvel Studios announced Holland had won the role of the teenage superhero, Riggs said the role “would’ve been awesome for me” and confirmed on Facebook he auditioned to play the character following the reboot of the Amazing Spider-Man franchise.

Earlier this year, Riggs told ComicBook.com Spider-Man wasn’t his only high-profile audition: he took a shot at the role of a younger Han Solo in Solo: A Star Wars Story, a role that ultimately went to 28-year-old Alden Ehrenreich.

“I would love to do something like that,” Riggs told us of one day starring in big scale movies. “It would be awesome, especially now that I have a lot more free time, it would be really, really cool.”

The 18-year-old actor was killed off The Walking Dead last season after eight years on the AMC zombie drama, where he played the teenaged son of Alexandria leader Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln).

Following his unexpected death midway through season 8, Riggs announced he would be pursuing a career in music in addition to exploring new acting roles.

“I’m actually producing music kind of on the side, and I’m starting to play some shows and things like that,” Riggs told Los Angeles’ KTLA 5 in February. “I’m doing that and acting, it’s quite a lot to juggle but it’s a lot of fun.”

Music is “really what I’m passionate about and love to do,” said Riggs, who continues to drop original tracks on Sound Cloud, iTunes and Spotify.

“I produce electronic kind of music, like EDM kind of stuff,” Riggs said. “Acting is awesome, but I’m really, really able to express myself creatively in music.”

Riggs tried his hand at rapping in a recent appearance on musical reality competition Drop the Mic, where he bested fellow Walking Dead alum Chad L. Coleman, who played Tyreese.

He’ll next appear in Anthony Jerjen-directed crime-drama Inherit the Viper, where he stars alongside Josh Hartnett and Bruce Dern, and the Takashi Doscher-directed sci-fi Only.

The Walking Dead returns to AMC with its ninth season this fall.