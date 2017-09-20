The Wolverine Knife Block Is Hilariously Dangerous

I’ll admit, this Wolverine-inspired knife block is highly amusing – until you start thinking about what would happen if you actually owned it. The sensible chuckle I experienced upon first seeing it was followed swiftly by a shudder.

Yes, this 3D-printed PLA plastic Wolverine knife block is actually something you can purchase from if Industries on Etsy. I don’t recommend it. Even if Industries doesn’t really recommend it. It will cost you $40 to start, and there will be a steady stream of medical bills afterward. Plus it only holds three knives. I’m going to hold out for the Edward Scissorhands or Freddy Krueger versions.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured here, we may earn a commission.

No, if you simply must have a nerdy knife block, there are safer options available that don’t compromise on the fun. The Star Wars X-Wing knife block is one example. There’s also a Spartan knife block, the Samurai knife set, the EX knife block, and the DIY Deadpool knife block (my personal favorite).

(h/t Geekologie)

