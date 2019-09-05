This Thor: Love & Thunder Fan Poster Makes Us Wish It Were Real

So many announcements came out of San Diego Comic-Con, but there weren’t many that got the crowd more hype than the reveal of Thor: Love and Thunder. Fans have been busy making posters around the film although it is still a little ways away. The latest art from Zerologhy made some fans on Reddit wish it was the actual theatrical poster for Love and Thunder.

Zerologhy’s version puts Jane Foster and Thor in the middle of all the action. Chris Hemsworth‘s version of Thor has some slightly altered armor. Natalie Portman keeps the look from Jason Aaron and Russell Dauterman’s run on The Mighty Thor. It looks like Hemsworth’s character might be in a better spot than audiences saw him at the conclusion of Avengers: Endgame. His paunch isn’t as pronounced, but its still reasonable to assume that Thor’s still sorting through some things.

A stealth detail that may go unnoticed is the presence of what looks like a rebuilt Asgardian structure slightly behind the movie’s logo. Valkyrie is now queen, so it would make sense that New Asgard wouldn’t remain a fishing village for very long. Hopefully, the movie takes some similar cues for the next entry as the comics have had some delightful takes on what this foreign city would look like plunked down on Earth.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige revealed to CNN that the follow-up to Thor: Ragnarok has been in the works for a long time earlier this summer. He said there was a single moment that convinced Portman to make her Marvel Cinematic Universe return. That run on The Mighty Thor was the thing that ended up making the biggest difference.

Feige said, “We love the story — it’s one of the best comic runs recently. [Director Taika Waititi] would flip through and read that run while he was doing Ragnarok. And I think when he agreed to come back and do another Thor, he was like, ‘How do we–?’ This is a very big movie that’ll be folding in a lot of elements. That is a huge important part of it. He pitched it to us, and we were totally in. We loved it. We’d been in touch with Natalie. She’s part of the MCU family and we put she and Taika together. It took one meeting and she agreed to do it.”

Now that the band is all back together, director Taika Waititi talked about how he was going to handle two Thors in one film at D23. It turns out, Odinson is going to have to learn how to share in this next installment. Luckily for him, he got some practive during Avengers: Endgame with Captain America wielding Mjolnir.

Waititi told Entertainment Tonight, “[She’s] a Thor. There’s still the other Thor, the original Thor [played by Hemsworth],” Waititi said before adding, “She’s not called Female Thor. In the comics, she’s called the Mighty Thor. It comes from that comic run. I couldn’t be more happy and excited.”

As more news comes to light, fans are only going to get more hype over time. Are you excited for the two Thors? Let us know in the comments.

