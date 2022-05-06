New Thor: Love & Thunder Set Photos Reveal New Asgard

✖

As Thor: Love & Thunder continues filming, Marvel fans are getting some nice looks at what the film will offer, via the usual set photo and video leaks. Today brings a look at the familiar location of New Asgard, which was formerly the town of Tønsberg, Norway, where the Tesseract was hidden away for centuries. After Asgard was destroyed by Surtur in Thor: Ragnarok and Thanos decimated the surviving Asgardians (and the universe) in Avengers Infinity War, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) moved his people to Tønsberg and established New Asgard there. It only makes sense that Thor: Love & Thunder brings us back to that locale, to tell this new story.

New Thor: Love and Thunder set photos of New Asgard! (via Daily Mail: https://t.co/VvQYT98ceH) pic.twitter.com/uBYOXQWLBU — Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) May 21, 2021

New Asgard was last seen being left in the care of Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), who would take up the leadership mantle after Thor decided to go off into space with the Guardians of the Galaxy, and discover his new purpose as a hero. Thor was left in a pretty bad place following The Snap, and it was only the call to battle against Thanos (via the Time Heist and Blip) that got Thor's heart thundering again.

In Thor: Love & Thunder New Asgard could in fact be in great peril. Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) will be presumably living up to his namsake, by butchering various "gods" of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That's an ominous look for Russell Crowe's Zeus, for Thor himself, as well as the Asgardians now living on Earth. It may take the new power of Jane Foster's Mighty Thor (Natalie Portman) to turn the tide. Jane Foster's Thor creator Jason Aaron has already teased that MCU Mighty Thor will be awesome, saying, "What little I know makes me even more excited. I have all the faith in the world in Taika."

Natalie Portman has also added to Yahoo that she " can’t tell you that much. I’m really excited. I’m starting to train, to get muscles. If there can be all these female superheroes, the more of them they are, the better it is. I’m trying to think — it’s based on the graphic novel of The Mighty Thor. She’s going through cancer treatment and is a superhero on the side."

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently scheduled to hit theaters on February 11, 2022.