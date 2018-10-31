Young Marvel Fan as Thor Is All the Halloween Inspiration We Need

There surely will be no shortage of Marvel superheroes parading around this Halloween, but one pint-sized cosplay has already stolen people’s hearts.

Reddit user kida97 recently shared a photo of their kid dressed as Thor, as they strike a pretty awesome pose while sitting on their dad’s lap. You can check it out below.

As Reddit has been quick to point out, photo is pretty darn adorable, and the fact that it highlight’s the God of Thunder’s original Marvel Cinematic Universe costume is a nice touch. It’s certainly no secret that Thor has undergone some changes in the past year of movies, something that Chris Hemsworth was more than willing to embrace.

“Every day was about exploring the unknown and trying something different,” Hemsworth said of Thor: Ragnarok in an interview last year. “I had got pretty bored of myself as that character and so did [Taika Waititi], maybe a few people out there, so we thought, ‘Let’s do something different.’ And every day was improvised and a journey into somewhere we hadn’t been before.”

And while fans can expect to see Hemsworth’s Thor in next year’s Avengers 4, his later MCU tenure might be in a state of flux.

“I’ve just, literally two days ago, finished Avengers 4 and that’s my contract — my preexisting contract is done now, so it’s kind of like, ‘wow, that’s it,’” Hemsworth said in an interview earlier this year. “Two or three films ago I was like, ‘okay, a couple more.’ I was enjoying it but I was like… I felt a little restricted. And after this last experience with Taika [Waititi, director of Ragnarok], and actually these last two Avengers, I feel like we’ve reinvented the character a number of times — even in these next two, he evolves again, and you don’t get that opportunity often in a franchise.”

“If I had the opportunity to do it again, I think I’d love to,” Hemsworth continued. “I also think there’s an appetite for it now, or there’s a far greater range of possibilities of where he can go now, what he can do, just because we’ve kind of broken the mold a bit.”

Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp are now available on digital platforms, DVD, and Blu-ray. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019; and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.