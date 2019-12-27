Marvel Fan on Anesthesia Pretends to Be Thor and Breaks Down After Thinking She Killed Her Brother

In an actually hilarious video worth your time, a young girl who has recently had her wisdom teeth removed is getting very emotional over Thor. On the way home from the dentist, the girl’s parents are trying to have a little fun with her while the effects of anesthesia are getting the best of her. When she starts wearing a plastic bag on her arm, she believes it to be Thor’s hammer and soundly declares herself to the be God of Thunder. She goes on to send lightning at her little brother who, playing along, ends up dead. The girl is sent into an emotional frenzy, thinking that her Thor powers killed her little brother.

Do yourself a favor, just watch the video below, or continue reading this to hear from the writers of Avengers: Endgame, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, and their take on Thor.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“He got re-toned by [director] Taika Waititi, [writer] Eric Pearson and Chris Hemsworth in Thor: Ragnarok, and that was a gift to us,” Markus explained to the LA Times. “But we also wanted to give him real obstacles and real consequences. All the things he lost in that movie, he takes it with such aplomb, but he’s really lost everything.”

“Basically from his first movie, he is headed for the throne. He has all this burden of purpose on him. And so his arc in all these movies is learning to let go of what people expect of him and embrace what he himself feels he is,” the writer continues. “It turns out Hemsworth is a really good actor. He’s not just gorgeous, he’s funny. It’s [been] such a great second half of the MCU for him. I’m really, really happy that that all came about.”

Markus echoed the sentiment, making sure to point out the heartbreaking conversation between Thor and his mother Frigga (Rene Russo).

“And I think what his mother tells him, ‘Don’t be who you’re supposed to be, be the best version of who you are,’ includes that,” McFeely said. “We didn’t want to treat the weight gain like the issue that he needed to get over. Like ‘Thor got fat and now he needs to go on a diet.’ No, he needs to feel OK about himself no matter who he is.”

What would you do if you had the powers of Thor? Share your thoughts in the comment section.

Thor’s movies are now available for streaming on Disney+.