Marvel’s Thor Hammer Tool Set is Back in Stock

On the outside this tool set looks like Mjolnir, but open it up and you’ll find a standard hammer, a tape measure, a level, a screwdriver, a wrench, a ratcheting wrench, and a utility knife. This “Marvel” of Dwarven craftsmanship will undoubtedly become your most useful and prized possession.

You had better hurry though. This officially licensed Thor Hammer tool set sold out shortly after launch around the holidays, and was out of stock for months. However, you have another chance to grab it right here for $99.99 with free shipping while supplies last. You’ll feel like a god when you wield it to battle the deadly KALLAX you bought from IKEA for your record collection. Check out the spec list below for a list of all the tools available in the Mjolnir set.

Includes:

• 6″ pliers

• 10 foot tape measure (metric and imperial) with stopper, belt clip, and lanyard

• 24 1/4″ sockets

• Metric: 4, 4.5, 5, 5.5, 6, 6.5, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14

• Imperial: 5/32, 3/16, 7/32, 1/4, 9/32, 5/16, 11/32, 3/8, 7/16, 1/2

• 2″ extension bar for sockets

• 2-in-1 stubby ratchet screwdriver with 6 bits

• 30mm double-ended bits: PZ2 x H5, PZ3 x H6, PZ1 x H4, PH1 x SL4, PH2 x SL5, PH3 x SL6

• 3 1/4″ extension bar for bits

• 6″ wrench

• 40Cr quick-release ratchet wrench

• 13 oz. claw hammer

• Level

• 4″ folded knife (with 5 replacement blades)

• 4 drive brake caliper tool bits

• Cross slot bits: PH3, PH3

• Slot bits: SL5, SL6

• Dimensions: 15″ tall x 9″ wide x 6″ deep (closed)

• Weight: 5 1/2 lbs.

Speaking of popular Marvel products, the Legends Series Infinity Gauntlet Articulated Electronic Fist is still available to purchase for the standard $99.99 with free shipping. Grab it here while you can (expected to arrive in April). The official description reads:

“A Mad Titan. Six Infinity Stones that control the multi-verse. One mission to destroy the galaxy, another to save it. A team of heroes ready for the fight. Whoever wields the Infinity Gauntlet wields the fate of the universe! Bring one of the most powerful weapons in the Marvel Universe to life! With this premium Infinity Gauntlet Articulated Electronic Fist from the Marvel Legends Series, lift up the power of the Infinity Stones and imagine taking control of the galaxy with the notorious gauntlet worn by the supreme being, Thanos. Inspired by the Avengers: Infinity War movie, this Infinity Gauntlet from the Marvel Legends Series features premium design and styling, as well as intricate detailing on the gauntlet and 6 light-up Infinity Stones. Features pulsating light effects, movie-inspired sounds, and individually articulated finger movement, as well as a fist-lock feature for display.”

