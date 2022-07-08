Thor: Jane Foster Wields Mjolnir Once Again in New Marvel Comics Preview

Jane Foster transforms into the Goddess of Thunder once again in the first look at Jane Foster & The Mighty Thor #1. Of course, Jane is no stranger to wielding Mjolnir, considering she replaced Odinson as Thor when the hero became unworthy to lift his own hammer. The fan-favorite The Mighty Thor series by Jason Aaron, Russell Dauterman, and Matt Wilson is also the inspiration for Thor: Love and Thunder, arriving in theaters this July. Marvel is returning to Jane Foster's days as Thor in Jane Foster & The Mighty Thor, a five-issue miniseries by writer Torunn Grønbekk and artist Michael Dowling.

The first look at Jane Foster & The Mighty Thor #1 features familiar characters like Sif, Beta Ray Bill, and Enchantress. Mjolnir seeks out Jane Foster when Thor goes missing right as Asgard is being attacked by the likes of Hela, Ulik the Troll, and Enchantress. A bloody Mjolnir shows up in Jane's apartment, where she's joined by her winged horse named Mr. Horse. When she picks up Mjolnir, Jane is transformed back into The Mighty Thor.

After Jane gave up being Thor, she adopted the superhero identity of the Valkyrie. Grønbekk has penned many of Jane Foster's adventures as Valkyrie across Valkyrie: Jane Foster, King in Black: Return of the Valkyries, and The Mighty Valkyries. As for Dowling, he's collaborated on Amazing Spider-Man and Black Cat. While Jane Foster & The Mighty Thor #1 doesn't give any clues as to what happened to King Thor – aside from the blood found on Mjolnir – it does provide a new look at what Jane Foster looks like as The Mighty Thor. Fans also got to see Natalie Portman's Jane Foster as The Mighty Thor in the final moments of the Thor: Love and Thunder teaser trailer.

The cover for Jane Foster & The Mighty Thor by Ryan Stegman features Jane and Thor side-by-side once again, with Jane wielding a cracked Mjolnir and Thor equipped with his father's lightning blade, the Odinsword.

You can find the solicitation, covers, and first look at Jane Foster & The Mighty Thor #1 below. The issue goes on sale June 8th.

JANE FOSTER & THE MIGHTY THOR #1

Written by Torunn Gronbekk

Art by Michael Dowling

Cover by Ryan Stegman

Variant Cover by Peach Momoko

On Sale 6/8

When Mjolnir comes crashing through Jane Foster's apartment window, she fears the worst has happened to Thor. As Asgard's greatest enemies – including Hela, Ulik the Troll and Enchantress – mount an assault on the Golden Realm, Jane must find Thor and save Asgard – even if that means she must once again risk her life to become Thor herself!