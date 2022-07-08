Thor: Love and Thunder's Preview Night Box Office Revealed

Thor: Love and Thunder kicked off its North American theatrical run last night with a whopping $29 million in preview-night box office. Based on tracking, it appears Taika Waititi's follow-up to the beloved Thor: Ragnarok could earn around $150 million at the domestic box office, and likely more than $300 globally in its opening weekend, which would be Disney's biggest opening since the start of the pandemic, and the second-highest overall behind Sony and Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home, which grossed $50 million in previews and ultimately opened at $260 million domestic. That film went on to gross almost $2 billion.

The blockbuster market has been pretty healthy this year so far; Top Gun: Maverick has already crossed the $1 billion mark, while Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness have earned $950 million, and Jurassic World Dominion has $800 million so far.

Thor: Love and Thunder finds Thor on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced — a search for self-discovery. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Waititi), and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who — to Thor's surprise — inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor.

"I never did," Portman recently told ComicBook.com about imagining potentially portraying The Mighty Thor. "I really was excited by the idea of playing an astrophysicist in a movie of this size. I thought that was such a cool opportunity to, get to portray. And then, the comic book that had this idea of Jane becoming Mighty Thor only was published in 2014. So, it was like several years after I had started being part of the film. So, that's when it started coming up as an idea."

Where will this quest take them? On a trek to Olympus where Zeus (Russell Crowe) reigns supreme, for starters. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late.

Starring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Taika Waititi, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Jaimie Alexander as Sif, and Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, Vin Diesel, and Bradley Cooper as the Guardians of the Galaxy, Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder is in theaters now.